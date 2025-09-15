Illegal immigration supported by the Congress in Assam: PM Narendra Modi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of encouraging infiltration in Assam, of allowing land encroachment and aligning an anti-Indian ideology when he has credited the BJPS double engine government for development and a difficult position against illegal immigrants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is honored by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the inauguration of the 2nd generation bio-ethanol factory in Numaligarh, in Golaghat on Sunday. (DPR PMO)

During the last stage of his visit to northeast India, Modi accused the Congress of having neglected the development of states as well as heroes like Lachit Barphukan and Bhupen Hazarika, while saying that the double-engine government corrects these errors. Modi approached two separate rallies in the regions of Mangaldai and Numaligarh of the Darrang and Golaghat of Assam districts, respectively.

He also inaugurated or posed the foundation stones of projects 18,530 crosses in the health, connectivity and energy sectors.

Modi alleged that there was a plot to change the demography in India border areas, calling it dangerous for national security, adding that the BJP government will not authorize illegal immigrants to grasp the country's resources or remove the rights of farmers and tribes.

After the Bharatiya Janata party / the governments of the National Democratic Alliance came to power, we took measures against the enclosers and that the government of the State launched a campaign to release these lands. We will not authorize illegal infiltration and attempts to modify the demographic balance in the border areas occur, said Modi during his 45 -minute speech in Mangaldai.

We will not allow anyone to seize the rights of farmers, young people and adivasi … There are plots in the limited areas to change the demography using intruders. It is dangerous for national security, he added.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guwahati de Manipur on Saturday evening, after which he reached Mangaldai on Sunday morning and made his first speech. He left later for Numaligarh, where he spoke to a second rally of around 20,000 people.

Speaking in Numaligarh, Modi stressed that during the domination of the congresses, the citizens were made to suffer and were insulted.

For a long time during the reign of the congress, the poor were forced to suffer and were insulted, because the work of the congress was done by soothing a particular class. They used to get power. But the BJP does not emphasize appeasement, but satisfaction, he added.

He said the party insulted the legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika in an apparent reference to the president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharges Notes in 2019. But not to Bhupen DA. Mujhe Kitne Hi Gaaliya from, Bhagwan Shiv Ka Bhakt Hoon, Saara Zehar Nigal Leta Hoon (no matter how much you abuse me, I am a devotee from Lord Shiva, I swalow all the poison). But when someone else is insulted, I can't tolerate this.

When the center conferred the Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika in 2019, Kharge had questioned the decision, demanding the honor of Shivakumara Swami, an emblematic lingayat indicator.

Association of Mangaldais as a reminder with ASSAM Agitation (1979-85) against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of not listening to Aboriginal peoples. He also accused the congress of standing in Pakistan.

Congress is held with all these individuals and ideologies that are anti-Indian. When this party was in power, it remained silent when terror acts the country. Now when our armed forces have led the Sindoor operation, the Congress, instead of supporting our army, was held with the Pakistani forces. The party has made countries resident part of its program. This is why you have to pay attention to the congress, he added.

During the two events, the PM inaugurated and posed foundation stones of several major infrastructures and industrial projects that are worth 18,530 crore.

In Darrang, Modi laid foundation stones for the 118.5 km long, a 2.9 km long bridge project on the Brahmaputra river, Kuruwa connecting (Darrang) with Narengi (Guwahati) and a 430 -bed medical college with a school college and Midwifery (Gnam).

Later in Golaghat, he inaugurated the bio-ethanol plant of the first second generation of the worlds using bamboo raw materials and laid the foundation stone of a polypropylene plant, which can produce 360 ​​(KTPA) of thermoplastic polymer.

In Darrang, I laid down the foundation stones of projects related to connectivity and health and I had the opportunity here to inaugurate and lay down basic projects on energy security. These efforts will strengthen efforts to develop ASSAM, said PM in Numaligarh.

Modi has declared that, as India develops at a rapid rate, its energy needs of electricity, gas and fuel increase and lead to dependence on other countries to achieve them, which in turn leads to enormous changes.

Our money is used to create jobs in other countries and increase their foreign exchange income. This situation had to be changed. This is why India has embarked on to become independent on our energy needs, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government will also focus on the National Mission to Explore Deep Water to find gas and petroleum deposits in the seas surrounding India. Assam, which has large deposits of natural oil and gas and where a semiconductor factory also arrives, will play a big role in the development of the India, said Modi.

The ASSAM Congress, in an article on X, said that the PM inaugurated half -finished projects, adding that BJP governments were in disastrous financial distress.

Modi left Guwahati around 6 p.m. and arrived in Kolkata for a two -day visit, during which he will inaugurate the 16th combined conference of commanders. This is the second state visit, which will go to the polls at the start of next year, in less than a month. Modi should leave Kolkata Monday afternoon for Purnea in Bihar.