Trump approval ratings: the latest figures show 5 states where the president has the highest approval





Donald prevails over the approval ratings are not positive in half of the states, according to the last approval survey of the presidents.

The Morning Consulting survey shows that Trump has a positive approval rating in 25 states, against 27 in the same survey carried out three months ago. The list of the list was North Carolina and Nevada, where no more people now disappear that the work approval that the president does. A single SWING 2024 Georgia State – now shows Trump with a positive and another, Arizona, a uniform note rating.

The five states giving Trump the highest approval notes are:

Wyoming 62% Approvalidaho 60% Approvalwest Virginia 60% Approaca Dakota 60% approval approval

Overall, Morning Consult revealed that 45% of voters approve of Trump's professional performance, compared to 52% who disapprove of. The investigation was carried out from September 6 to 8 among the 2,251 registered voters.

Global notes

The president wins over the overall note of employment approval is a net negative, according to the average of the clear policy of major polls. The average, which includes the results of August 21, September 11, shows the president a 45% approval note against 51% disapproval for a net of 6.

Only two of the main surveys, one of RMG Research and another from Daily Mail, have Trump with net positive notes of more 2 and more 10, respectively.

At the end of Trump's first term, the presidents' approval rating was 17 points negative. At the start of his second term four years later, the trumps approval rating was 50% compared to a 45% disapproval rating for a positive net of 5.

