



Beijing, China – November 9: Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony on November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10 -day trip to Asia. (Photo by Thomas Peter-Pool / Getty Images) China invited American President Donald Trump to a Beijing summit with Xi Jinping, but commercial disputes and fentanyl tensions leave Washington hesitating to confirm. China officially invited US President Donald Trump to attend a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, although the White House has not yet provided an answer. According to the Financial time On Saturday, September 13, major disagreements on commercial disputes and the fentanyl flow remain obstacles to the finalization of such a large -scale meeting. The report, citing lit sources, suggested that Trump and Xi could rather opt for a lower profile meeting on the sidelines of the APEC in South Korea in October. Washington and Beijing continue to deal with tensions on prices, market access and Beijing's role in fentanyl expeditions to the United States, a problem that US officials call a national crisis. These unresolved problems have complicated attempts to organize a direct summit of Trumpx in Beijing, which raises doubts as to whether the symbolic invitation will materialize in a concrete commitment. Analysts note that even if the two governments have incentives to manage relations, none of the parties has shown only the desire to considerably compromise the trade or application of fentanyl, now high tensions. The possible meeting at the top of the APEC can offer an opportunity for dialogue, but observers warn that it would lack the weight of a complete bilateral visit to Beijing. Meanwhile, the uncertainty surrounding the response of the prevailing the fragile state of Uschina's ties, where political optics, internal pressures and unresolved disputes continue to crush it from diplomatic awareness.

