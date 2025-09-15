Trump News at a glance: the president says that people on the left are the subject of an investigation after the Kirk shooting | Trump administration





While the authorities continue to investigate the motivations of Tyler Robinson, the 22 -year -old accused, accused of having shot the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, many Republicans quickly embarked on the political left.

Donald Trump's allies accused the liberals of fomenting anti-conservative vitriol which would encourage violence even if the president and his allies have often invoked violent images against their opponents.

The problem is on the left, Trump told journalists on Sunday. Many people you say traditionally are on the left [are] already under investigation.

This comes after Trump refused to ask the United States to come together as a way to repair the country's divisions, preferring to launch vicious and horrible radicals on the left of American politics as the only problem.

The shooting suspect had a very different ideology from the conservative family, explains COX

Utah governor Spencer Cox told national talkshows that the man suspected of having killed Kirk lived with and in relation to a person who passes from a woman to a woman.

Cox ceased to say that the officials had determined that the alleged status of suspicious partners was a factor in the murder of Kirks.

Cox said on Sunday that Tyler Robinson Kirks, 22, accused Killer did not cooperate with the authorities. But the authorities collected information from family members and people around him, said Cox.

Trump officials would have asked Congress $ 58 million in security after Kirk shooting

The Trump administration asks the Congress to approve an additional $ 58 million for the security services to protect members of executive and judicial branches after the murder of Charlie Kirk, report several points of sale.

The government also supported the addition of more money to protect members of the Congress, but they have returned to the legislative branch on other stages.

Rubio in Israel for discussions to limit diplomatic damage to Qatar strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had interviews in Israel with Benjamin Netanyahu aimed at limiting diplomatic benefits to the two countries by Israels trying to assassinate Hamas leaders in Qatar, its continuous demolition of Gaza and the accelerated expansion of the colonies in the occupied western shore.

This alliance has never been stronger, Netanyahu told journalists. It is as strong, as durable as the stones of the western wall that we have just touched.

Part of the Rubios mission during this two -day visit is to transmit Donald Trumps' irritation during Tuesday to strike Israeli missiles on Doha which was aimed at Hamas but killed their Qatari aid and security officer.

The mandate of the Florida vaccine weaken after Trump's criticism

Floridas Health Department returns to the commitment of the generals of the State surgeon to eliminate all the vaccine mandates.

After the general surgeon Joseph Ladapo declared that the mandates are akin to slavery, the legislature dominated by the Republicans of Floridas has so far shown the reluctance to get involved. Donald Trump denounced the edict as a difficult position less than 48 hours after its publication and there was a furious reaction of medical experts in terms of Florida to become the first state not to need vaccinations for school age.

