Politics
PM Modi greets Assam for the repression of infiltrators
Mangaldoi / Nomaligarh (Assam)
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of turning on with terrorists who were careful by Pakistan instead of supporting the Indian army, and praised the ASSAM government for “infiltrators to avoid empitees”.
Addressing a public meeting in Mangaldoi in the Darrang district, Modi criticized the great old party for having allegedly protected infiltrators and anti-national forces.
During the day, the PM launched development projects with a value of 18,350 rapes in the state, where the assembly polls are due next year.
During another rally in Numaligarh in the Golaghat district, Modi said that the central government took measures to reduce imports of crude oil and gas, focusing more on exploration of fossil fuels and green energy.
The United States has recently increased levies from Indian products for Russian oil purchases by the country, bringing the total amount of prices imposed in New Delhi to 50%.
“Congress, instead of supporting the Indian army, supports the terrorists prepared by Pakistan. During” the Sindoor operation “, the Congress, instead of supporting our armed forces, which destroyed the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, was engaged in the protection of infiltrates and anti-national forces”, according to the PM.
“ Operation Sindoor '' succeeded due to the blessings of my Kamakhya, said Modi, adding that it was honored to be present on this sacred land.
Continuing his tirade against the Grand Old Party in Mangaldi, the Prime Minister said that the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had shown a video on Saturday evening in which a former president of the Congress was seen by saying that the “BJP honored the singers and the dancers”.
Congress leader's commentary occurred after the BJP granted the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika in 2019, Modi said.
“The injuries inflicted by Jawaharlal Nehru, during the Chinese assault in 1962, on the inhabitants of Assam, but this insult to Hazarika is like adding salt to the injury,” said the Prime Minister.
“I am painful by this insult to Bhupen da, but people are my masters and they will answer if the BJP was right or not to confer the Bharat Ratna on the legendary singer,” said Modi.
People should also ask the congress why its leaders “insulted a legend like Bhupen Hazarika,” said the PM.
The BJP double-engine government is committed to realizing the dreams of Assam's great sons like Hazarika, he said.
The double engine term is used by the leaders of the BJP to designate the party in power in the center as well as a state.
The Prime Minister again excavated at the congress at the second meeting of the day in Numaligarh, alleging that he was responsible for the insurrection and the disorders in Assam.
“The congress has also ignored the heritage and the icons of ASSAM. But, the BJP has brought development and recognized the state's heritage,” he said.
The Prime Minister told Mangaldi that the Congress had governed Assam for decades, but had built “only three bridges” on the Brahmaputra river, while the exemption led by the BJP built six structures of this type in the past 10 years.
Modi also congratulated the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for “infiltrators who have empatical land and ensuring that farmers can now cultivate on these plots”.
The plots of land formerly illegally occupied now attend an agricultural revolution in the hands of farmers and natives, he said.
“The BJP will not allow infiltrators to grasp land, insult women and girls and conspire to change demography, which is a threat to national security,” he said.
“'Mukabla ho jai' (that there is a fight) in the protection of the ASSAM against infiltrators who are protected by certain sections of the company, and I challenge them because the BJP will not allow this (infiltration),” said Modi.
The Prime Minister also said: “There are plots to modify demography in border regions by infiltration, and this constitutes a serious threat to national security; consequently, a national demography mission is being launched.”
In terms of development, Modi said that although India has become one of the fastest growth economies in the world, the country still depends on foreign nations for crude oil and gas.
“To change this, the emphasis must be placed on the satisfaction of our energy needs. The government is working on oil exploration and the production of green energy,” said the Prime Minister.
Modi added that Assam's growth rate was 13%failure.
“This has been achieved due to the efforts of the double-engine government. The Center and the State government are developing ASSAM as a health center. The northeast has a big role to play in the realization of the dream of” Viksit Bharat “, said the Prime Minister.
The center has focused on connectivity in the northeast, which has helped companies and created job possibilities for young people, he said.
“Rapid development in any region requires robust connectivity, and our government is committed to improving transparent multimodal connectivity in the northeast,” he said.
The Prime Minister said that 25 years of the 21st century have passed and that the next chapter of this century “belongs to the east and northeast”.
Modi has urged people to buy “Swadeshi” goods for the development of the country and the brilliant future of their children.
Earlier in the day, the PM launched projects estimated at RS 18.530 crosses in the state of the northeast, including health and infra projects worth 6,300 roots of rupees in Mangaldai, and an ethanol factory and a unit of fluidized catalytic cookies in Numaligarh.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.awazthevoice.in/india-news/pm-modi-hails-assam-for-crackdown-on-infiltrators-41510.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Armed political affairs, Imran Khan fights for principles, explains Salman Akram Raja
- Donald Trump attacks the rule of the NFL kick -off, “Sissy Football” in Post
- “ Not going nowhere “: Nitish says to Modi, blame colleagues jdu for previous flip flops
- Roy Suryo questioning the Gibran diploma, Jokowi responded to relaxation: later Jan Ethes was also disciplined
- What did Elon Musk told the British first British meeting and his remarks broke the law? | Elon Musk
- The United States claim that Framework for Deal on Future of Tiktok agrees with China
- Colby Women's Tennis is successful in season opener
- US data highlights the severity of the 2024-25 flu season
- Spain threatens to get out of Eurovision if Israel participates BBC News
- Asam earthquake: Brave nurses at Nagon Hospital Children's Shield during strong tremors, caught on CCTV
- United States, China reaches the “framework” agreement to maintain Tiktok operating; Trump-X to finalize
- Canal 4 to Trump's air marathon is located in the middle of the British state visit