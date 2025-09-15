



There are some differences between south-south and triangular cooperation with China. The theme of the United Nations day 2025, new opportunities and innovation through South-South and Triangular Cooperation, is the first to explicitly place triangular cooperation in the title. There is a great meaning for this change. Here is the president of the Chinese president Xi Jinpings during the celebration of the Global South Day at the United Nations on September 12 to strengthen multilateralism against unilateralism and American and Western protectionism, stressing the need to build a balanced international system based on mutual respect and shared advantages. The global governance initiative is part of a broader Chinese vision which includes global development, global security and global civilization initiatives, working together to inject stability into a turbulent world within the United Nations and all international forums, with the aid and support of China in world southern countries. The theme of the UN Day 2025 is south-south and triangular cooperation. This day focuses on the importance of solidarity among world southern countries to fight crises and achieve the objectives of sustainable development, recognizing the role of triangular cooperation to support these efforts. South-South cooperation is a kind of development cooperation between world southern countries. It aims to promote collective self -sufficiency and solidarity between world southern countries thanks to the exchange of knowledge, experiences and successful solutions. While (triangular cooperation) implies a developed country which supports existing South-South cooperation initiatives. It is considered a partner that supports development solutions led by countries in the South. In the midst of the challenges facing the developing countries of cooperation in the South, South-South and the Triangular, emerge as promising and practical paths. Built on interdependence and shared expertise, this type of partnership offers practical solutions anchored in local contexts which complete the traditional support for development aid. The theme of the United Nations of this year, promising opportunities and new innovations through South-South and Triangular Cooperation, express an urgent call to transform promises into achievements and highlights the growing role of the world South in the reading of shared challenges, to strengthen health care systems and to adapt to climate change to the prerequisite of digital innovation and sustainable finance. This cooperation brings together countries so that decision -makers can share knowledge, disseminate successful experiences and establish more inclusive and equitable partnerships. By exploiting this collective power, we can accelerate progress towards the achievement of sustainable development objectives and the construction of a fair and lasting future. – Key priorities for South-South cooperation for 2025 With China: 1) Sustainable financing: Guarantee long-term stable funding for South-South cooperation. 2) Resilience and innovation: Provide flexible solutions to resolve crises overlapping through partnerships. 3) achieve sustainable development objectives: This cooperation is an essential element in the realization of progress on the development path. 4) Development leadership of the world's South: The world South contributes to its expertise and local knowledge to reshape modern development. 4) Tools to promote collaboration: Platforms such as South-South Galaxy and Solution Lab facilitate the exchange of knowledge and the scaling of successful solutions. 5) Importance of this day: The United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, observed on September 12, celebrates economic and social progress in developing countries and encourages the solidarity of countries to reach a fairer and lasting world. Therefore We understand the leading role in the success of the United Nations World Day on September 12. China and its president, Xi Jinping, have launched numerous global initiatives at a time of geopolitical challenges, reflecting the commitment of Chinas to a role of responsible leadership in the promotion of peace and development within the developing countries of the South world and the world.

