The Turkey court tries a case that could oust opposition management | Northwest & National News

Tens of thousands of people protested in Ankara before a key court hearing on Monday targeting the main opposition party of the Turkey CHP which could see its direction upset.

Critics say that the case of voting purchases is an attempted political motivation to undermine the oldest political party in Turkey, which won a huge victory over the AKP of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the local elections and increased in the ballot boxes.

The CHP denies the accusations and accused the government of trying to undo it as an opposition force.

Her popularity has increased since she led the biggest street demonstrations in Turkey in a decade, started in March by the imprisonment of her presidential candidate, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu.

On Sunday, at least 50,000 people participated in a rally in the capital Ankara, where the CHP chief, Ozgur Ozel, called for the crowd to take a “position” against the legal assault.

“This affair is political, allegations are slander,” he said. “This is a wewillresist coup (and).”

“We are faced with the serious consequences of the Government of Turkey abandoning the” train of democracy “and choosing to govern by oppression rather than the ballot boxes,” added Ozel.

“Unfortunately, anyone who constitutes a democratic threat to the government is now the government's target.”

The case aims to reverse the result of a CHP congress in November 2023 for reasons of voting rigging. The congress ousted the president of the longtime party Kemal Kilicdagllu and elected Ozel.

The accusation act appoints kilicdaroglu as a injured party and requests prison conditions up to three years for Imamoglu and 10 other mayors and CHP officials for “voting selector”.

If successful, the case could reverse Ozel as a leader.

Ozel and eight other legislators are also under investigation into similar accusations, but their case is dealt with by a parliamentary unit because they all have immunity.

On September 2, a court ousted the management of the CHP Istanbul branch for allegations to purchase votes during its provincial congress, appointing a trustee to take over in a decision widely considered as a test test for the case of Monday.

The decision triggered angry demonstrations and prompted the stock market to tumble 5.5%, which raises fears that the results of Monday could also harm the fragile economy of Turkey.

– Unpopular leader to come back? –

If the Ankara court cancels the results of the CHP congress, it could announce the return of former Chief Kilicdagllu, who wrote a series of electoral defeats that left the party in crisis.

Such a decision would probably trigger a major internal conflict at Ankara's head office, according to experts.

In a decision to safeguard the management, CHP summoned an extraordinary congress on September 21, which means that if the court withdraws Ozel and reinstates kilicdaroglu, the members could simply vote Ozel in six days later.

Istanbul's imprisonment denounced Monday's audience as an assault against democracy.

“It is not a question of CHP, it is the existence or the absence of democracy in Turkey,” said Imamoglu on Friday to journalists after appearing before the court for unrelated accusations.

When Ozel took over in November 2023, the CHP was in crisis, but in March 2024, he led the party to a victory in the resounding local elections.

Ozel became the face of massive street demonstrations that broke out after the arrest of Imamoglu and he has since led weekly demonstrations around Turkey that attracted huge crowds, exasperating Erdogan.

The hearing on Monday begins at 10:00 am (0700 GMT) at the 42nd first civil courtyard in the Turkish capital.

