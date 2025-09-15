Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton “completely different” as contrasting personalities revealed

The personality of Queen Camillas is completely different from that of Princess Kate, according to the Royal Valentine Low author, who spoke exclusively to GB News.

The comparison occurs while Mr. Low tells in his new book, Power and the Palace, how Queen Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, invited Boris Johnson to Clarence House shortly after her fact mayor of London in 2008.

He contrasted that with the more limited style of the Princess of Galess. While she is preparing to move into the more private forest lodge near Windsor, her public life remains carefully managed and controlled. Mr. Low told the popular channel: Kate is a completely different person from Camilla. It is very controlled and prudent and prudent. “”

He continued: Camilla is much more out of the way. She says what she thinks, she is incredibly engaging, Camilla and funny. This is not to say that Kate cannot be funny in private, but you know, this is much more obviously the case with Camilla. Camilla's invitation at the time of the mayor of London followed a first meeting between Mr. Johnson and the prince of the country of Wales at the time.

Mr. Johnson and his communications director, Guto Harri, wrongly took the jubilee line in the wrong direction, finding himself in Canary Wharf instead of Green Park. As they corrected the error and crossed Green Park, they were late. Mr. Harri later recalled that Charles was not impressed and that there was never much love for Boris. On the other hand, Camilla adopted a very different approach. A few months later, she said to Charles: he looks so fun. Can we have it for tea? Mr. Johnson and Mr. Harri bike from the Town Hall in Clarence House, leaving their bikes in the hangar in the back. Camilla appeared in person to greet them, saying: Oh, I did not believe them when they said that you had bicycle!

She then took Mr. Johnson upstairs alone for an hour -long meeting. According to Harri, the mayor described Camilla later in brilliant terms, saying that they had taken fire like a house. Mr. Low told GB News: As you can imagine, Camilla sees Boris, she thinks he looks very fun, oh loses him for tea. Can we? Can we? It is absolutely in line with Camilla. If absolutely not what Kate would do. The discussion included a serious moment in which Camilla revealed that she rejected an attacker in adolescence when he went to Paddington. She explained that she had struck the man with her shoe before reporting it to the authorities.