Facts on video on the achievements of the Prabowo government played in cinemas

Tempo.co, jakarta – A video showing various claims on the achievements of Prabowo SUBIANTO government programs has largely circulating on social networks. The screening of the video in places of public entertainment has aroused public attention.

Here are various answers to the video:

1. Contents of the video played in cinemas

In a video widely broadcast on social networks, Prabowo expressed his desire to eradicate poverty in Indonesia. Not only that, the head of state also claimed the success of the free nutritious meal program (MBG) which has been implemented since the start of this year.

The video, which was played before the main film in the cinemas, also detailed a certain number of data, such as the success of the MBG program which would have reached 20 million beneficiaries, the opening of 80,000 red and white village cooperatives and the functioning of 5,800 units of services to carry out nutrition (SPPG) throughout Indonesia.

In addition, Prabowo’s video recording also presented national data for total rice production reaching 21,760,000 tonnes until August 2025, the success of rice fields covering 225,000 hectares and the success of the export of 1,200 tonnes of corn at the start of the year.

2. Seen as indoctrination

The Executive Director of Amnesty International Indonesia, Usman Hamid, considered the government's action to insert video before the main film as nothing more than a form of indoctrination. “Such methods are often carried out by authoritarian and fascist states,” said Usman, when contacted by Tempo Sunday September 14, 2025.

He urged the government to stop selecting the video of the Prabowo program in public spaces and presenting open apology. According to Usman, what the government does tends to undermine public information, where the public is presented with propaganda content which he considered contrary to the facts on the ground.

“Instead of imposing by presenting forced allegations, the government should reassess itself to regain public confidence,” he said.

3. Not a new phenomenon

ASEP Suryana, professor of sociology at Jakarta State University, said that government intervention by inserting propaganda in public spaces such as cinemas is not in fact a new phenomenon in Indonesia.

In 2018, he said, former president Joko Widodo also did something similar by broadcasting advertisements from government achievements before the main film of cinemas.

“It is different because Prabowo has no stronger public image than what Jokowi did. Therefore, it is natural to receive strong demonstrations,” said ASEP when he contacted Sunday, September 14, 2025.

ASEP suggested that the government should not immediately carry out propaganda in public spaces. His reason is that the achievements of the government's program have their own space for delivery and do not need to be inserted in cinemas.

He said that Internet users' reluctance and protests towards the projection of the video of the government's program in cinemas are reasonable. “There is a space that should be for public entertainment but which has intervened with government propaganda,” he said.

4. The call arrives late in cinemas

On social networks, the negative feeling towards the projection was followed by an invitation to viewers to enter the studio 15 minutes after the planned screening. The Instagram account @Mont **** said that the objective is that viewers are not to be seen the video of the achievements of the Prabowo government.

Subsequently, the invitation to arrive 15 minutes after the planned screening of the main film in the cinemas received significant support from Internet users. The controller of the @AHMD **** account thought that this invitation was appropriate.

“Until now, people go to the cinema for entertainment, not to be served as political propaganda like this,” wrote the account in a comment on the Instagram account @catatatanfilm.

In their article until Sunday, 3:15 p.m., the @catatanfilm account, which has been informed of the screening of Prabowo's video before the start of the main film, had received more than 74,000 likes and more than 14,000 comments from Internet users.

5. The palace considers it normal

The Minister of the Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, said that the projection of the video of Prabowo suffered in various cinemas through the country before the start of the main film is a normal thing. According to him, the use of public media as a support for delivery of messages is not considered strange.

“As long as he does not violate the rules and does not disturb comfort and beauty, it's normal,” said Prasetyo in his written declaration on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Andi Adam Faturahman contributed to this article.

