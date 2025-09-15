



Islamabad: The PTI called a foreign observation mission to publish its report on the 2024 general elections, claiming that it exposes systemic rigging, institutional bias and the deliberate targeting of PTI and its founder, Imran Khan.

The request came after a recent report on the independent News drop site, the News News site said that the Commonwealth group Observer Group (COG) had buried its report after finding the general elections of February 8.

Although the group report on Pakistan has not yet been officially published, the media claimed to have obtained disclosed copies of the report.

In a statement published on Sunday, the COG said that it was aware that a version of its report on the general elections of Pakistan 2024 was traveling online, adding that they had not commented on the documents disclosed in politics.

Cwealth indicates that the relationship shared with Govt, ECP; will be published this month

The Pakistan government and electoral commission have already received the report. The full report, as we communicated earlier, will be published later this month, as well as a number of cog reports currently in the publication pipeline, according to the press release.

The COG also argued that its work is carried out without interference.

While announcing its preliminary conclusions on February 10, 2024, the COG had declared that its conclusions and recommendations would be submitted to the secretary general of the Commonwealth, before being shared with the Pakistani government and publicly shared.

The missions report was faced with excessive delay, as most observation missions compile their results and publish them in the days or weeks following their compilation.

According to an extract from the disclosed copy whose authenticity could not be verified independently by Dawn, the report indicated that: despite the fact that the number of anticipated votes indicated that a landslide victory for candidates aligned on the prohibited PTI saw their procedural surveys inverted quickly

In a statement published on Sunday, the central secretary of central information, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, said that the disclosed report validated long-standing reservations on long-standing reservations on the pre and post-planche rigging.

Zulfi Bukhari, former assistant to the ex-PM Imran Khan, also raised questions about the reasons why the report has never been published.

Tomorrow, I will consult a legal advisor to initiate procedures aimed at ensuring the disclosure, both of the report itself and the decision-making processes which led to its deletion, he wrote on X.

Posted in Dawn, September 15, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1942012/pti-seeks-release-of-long-delayed-election-missions-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos