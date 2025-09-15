Sunny Hostin frightened by Trump's comments by Sonia Sotomayor on “View”





“The view”, co-host Sunny Hostin, said on Tuesday that his interview with Supreme Court Sonia Sotomayor had frightened him because of what justice said about President Donald Trump.

Hostin said Sotomayors responds if Trump could get a third term from the White House disturbed her. Although the judge told the hosts that the 22nd amendment prevented Trump from asking for a third term, Sotomayor noted that he had never been tested, a statement that clearly made Hostin.

“It scared me,” said the co-host during the last episode of the podcast “The View: Behind the Table”.

“The View”, the co-host, Sunny Hostin, said on Tuesday during a podcast that the comments of the Supreme Judge of the Supreme Court Sotomayor on President Donald Trump asking for a third term “frightened”. (Gary Gershoff / Getty; Pablo Cuadra / Getty)

“And she said that the Constitution should be the highest law in the country. Should be it. She clarified her in a way, and that scared me,” added Hostin after the co-host of Joy Behar said that Trump did not follow the rules.

Trump teased the idea of ​​looking for a third term, telling NBC News in March 2025 that he “does not like” on this subject.

“Many people want me to do it,” Trump said at a point of sale in a telephone interview on Sunday. “But, I mean, I essentially tell them that we have a long way to go. You know, it is very early in the administration.”

President Donald Trump has teased the idea of ​​asking for a third mandate from the White House in recent months. (Jacob Safar / @ yaakovsafar)

During the Tuesday episode of the show Talking Daytime ABC, the co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Sotomayor if Trump looking for a third term was possible.

“It was a question that Donald Trump could seek a third term. It is my personal conviction that if he did, the republican party would probably support him. I want to ask you, of course, the 22nd amendment prohibits someone to ask for a third term. Do you think the 22nd amendment is an established law?”

“The Constitution is an established law,” replied Sotomayor. “No one has tried to challenge this. Until someone tries, you don't know it. So it is not settled because we have no lawsuit on this issue. But it is in the Constitution, and it must be understood that there is nothing the greatest law in the United States than the United States Constitution.”

Judge of the United States Supreme Court Sonia Sotomayor appeared on Tuesday on “The View”. (Jahi Chikwendiu / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

As Hostin explained it during the podcast, Sotomayors underlines that it has never been tested.

“The judges of the Supreme Court are generally very reluctant and kept to say that they do not say much. And his answer, I think, in particular, whether Donald Trump would seek a third term even if the 22nd amendment of the Constitution prevents it”

“Was” been vague? ” Asked Behar.

“No, it was not vague. I thought it was quite clear. She said he had not yet been tested. There is no case.”

Behar added: “Everything he does that overwhelms or overcome everything in the Constitution because he does not follow the rules. And that has not been done before. No one has done things he did.”

Gabriel Hays is an assistant editor -in -chief of Fox News Digital.

