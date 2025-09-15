Politics
What the new proposal means for Cambodia – Opinion
In the midst of a divided and uncertain world, President Xi Jinping proposed the global governance initiative at the recent Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin in order to build a fairer and equitable global governance system.
The GGI is the fourth historical initiative proposed by President XI since 2021, following the global development initiative, the global security initiative and the global civilization initiative. In recent years, President XI has proposed global initiatives, in order to promote shared development, strengthen security, advance social progress and improve governance.
The time of the last proposal is important. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations. An institution born after the war and established global rules and standards and facilitated good governance for decades, the UN is struggling to deal with burning global problems.
China's message is simple: if the existing global governance system has reached a crossroads, it is time for new ideas that focuses on multilateralism and South-South solidarity. China wants to make GGI a channel to promote more equitable and equitable governance.
According to President XI, the five principles of the global governance initiative adhere to sovereign equality, respecting the rule of international law, practicing multilateralism, adopting an approach centered on people and focusing on the achievement of real results.
The GGI could then be extended to include digital, cyber and financial sovereignty, which would allow countries to prevent any foreign interference in their internal affairs.
In addition, with President XI announcing at the Tianjin summit that China would accelerate the creation of a “SCO Development Bank”, Beijing has shown that non -Western development and governance models can also be effective and focused on results.
The GGI is complementary in nature, because it does not aim to impose new rules but to guarantee that all countries, in particular those in the world of world, are involved in global decision. In this sense, the GGI is an open and adaptive governance process that will evolve over time, shaped by regional dialogue and pragmatic needs.
President XI reiterated to the top that “all countries, regardless of size, strength and wealth, are participants, decision -makers and beneficiaries in global governance”. As such, small states can deepen their mutually beneficial relationships with China.
By supervising development and governance as non -zero activity, the GGI strengthens an inclusive logic: a country does not need to remove another country (or other countries) to continue its peaceful ascent.
Cambodia can adopt the same approach to accelerate development and improve governance at home. Certain initiatives have already been implemented in Cambodia through South-South platforms and extended bilateral arrangements, such as “iron friendship” between Cambodia and China.
Sino-Cambodian relations have always been rooted in mutual respect for sovereignty. Consequently, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed the GGI without reservation.
In fact, the GGI aligns with Phnom Penh's strategic preference for “win-win cooperation”, where sovereign equality is maintained and development partnerships remain non-coercive.
More importantly, the GGI would consolidate the long -standing relationship of Cambodia with China. During the state visit of President XI in Cambodia in April of this year, the two parties examined the action plan to build a community with a common future in the new era.
Although GGI is a global public good, China may need to fight negative accounts, strengthen finance and digitization, promote people focused on people and emphasize that the initiative will open the way to larger and advanced global cooperation and improve global governance, in order to convince the international community of its positive impact on the world. In fact, being inclusive, the GGI can appeal to countries looking for balance, respect and autonomy.
The future of the GGI depends on how it is interpreted, received and implemented. But what is clear is that China is looking, with the help of the rest of the world South, to improve global governance.
In addition, GGI indicates that China wants all countries to play their role due to the creation of the World Day and the creation of international rules.
The author is a research partner at the Asian Vision Institute, a thought group based in Phnom Penh. Opinions do not necessarily represent those of his institution and his daily life in China.
