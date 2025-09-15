



While the Monkees took more creative control, Boyce and Hart continued their own projects.

Photo: AP

Bobby Hart, the singer-songwriter who helped shape the sound of the Monkees map in the 1960s, died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 86. His friend and co-author Glenn Ballantyne confirmed the news, noting that Hart had been in bad health since the hip underwent a hip injury last year.

Hart, born Robert Luke Harshman in Phoenix, Arizona, became famous in the mid -1960s in the middle of the duo of the writing of Boyce and Hart songs. Teaming with Tommy Boyce, he created some of the most sustainable songs of Monkees, including the latest train for Clarksville, Im Not Your Steppin Stone and the emblematic theme song of the groups.

Partnership with Tommy Boyce and Rise to Fame

Together, Boyce and Hart wrote six songs for the first Monkees album, produced songs and used their own group, The Candy Store Prophets, as a session musicians. Their influence was so important that Micky DOLENZ of Monkees attributed them for playing a decisive role in the creation of the Sound Monkee unique, as he wrote in the foreword by Harts Memoir Psychedelic Bubblegum (2015).

While the Monkees took more creative control, Boyce and Hart continued their own projects. They recorded albums such as test models and marked blows with I Germing What Shes made. They also appeared on television comedies like I Dream of Jeannie and Bewitched.

Beyond monkeys: political activism and subsequent work

Boyce and Hart were politically active, campaigning for Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 and writing the song Luv (vote) in support of the 26th amendment. Their music went far beyond the monkees, with covers from Dean Martin to sex pistols.

During the following decades, Hart collaborated with artists including New Edition and contributed to the nominated song to the Oscars on you of Tender Mercies. He did a tour with the members of Monkees, Davy Jones and Micky Dolanz, in the 1970s, renewing the interest in the work of duets during the resurgence of monkeys of the 1980s.

Harts partner Tommy Boyce died in 1994, but their contributions were celebrated in the 2014 documentary The Guys Who W. Hart, who is survived by his wife Mary Ann Hart and his two children, leaves behind a music catalog that has laid television, pop and politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-buzz/bobby-hart-death-monkees-songwriter-and-boyce-hart-duo-member-dies-at-86-article-152801568 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos