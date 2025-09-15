The article of THN summarizes the main events of the Ukrainian war from Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Ukrainian military intelligence carried out a sabotage operation during the weekend, which led to a Rjunna and two train accidents on the railways of Venj.

Ukraine has made approximately 1,600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border of the chemical chemical factory.

The former British track Boris Johnson proposed Nkeys to invest in European troops in Ukraine.

AFP: Ukraine has made a rail strike

The military intelligence of Ukraine Hur is responsible for the sabotage operation intended for the railways of Venj.

Nin says that the AFP news agency, which is confirmed by the name of the military information of Ukraine. One train derail required the driver's driver, the other did not lead to injury.

Nexa white -tailed information media has published Sunday videos and images. According to media information, one of the trains transported 15 iron wagons, of which Venj was empty.

According to AFP, HUR was targeted on Trket logistics connections, through which VenJ troops are supplied with supplies and equipment towards Karkova and Sumy.

Train accidents took place in the Leningrad region for only hours after the LNSI-VENJ slave had an RJENNA who demanded the lives of three Venish officers.

Two Venjll train accidents: intentional epilln

Two trains derailed in the Leningrad Venjll region, reporting the authorities in the region.

Accidents only took place a few hours after the LNSI-VENJ slave took place on Saturday, which resulted in the death of three people.

The driver of a train died and there was no injury in the other accident. Accidents took place through Leningrad.

The driver of the Diesel locomotive died in Turma at Semrino station. The second traces of derailment came in second place of accident, when a train carrying 15 silica cars derailed.

Both cases are studied as sabotage.

The authorities of Avennalism have repeatedly blamed Ukraine for sabotage in previous railway accidents.

Ukraine did not say that he was behind the acts, but he often said that Venj was carrying the equipment forward.

In the Leningrad region, two trains derailed on the Sunday track in separate accidents. Illustration. AOP

LHTETTE: Ukraine has struck a deep venjll

Ukraine has made a Dronish attack at the Venish Chemical Factory, said Ukrainian justice Ukraine's defense investigation in reference to DIU.

According to the news site, Metafraks Kemikals, located in the regional district of Perm, is the second largest organic synthesis body of Venj, which plays an important role in the defense industry of Venj.

The factory produces chemicals such as hexamine, methanol, Pentering Altolitanitrate (PETN) and Carbamide, or industrial urea for the production of RJHTE.

According to preliminary information, the attack caused destruction to produce urea in the equipment.

Metaphrax Chemical Factory is located in the Perm region about 1,600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Il / Aleksi Nissil, OpenStretMap

Boris Johnson Hard message to Venj

Former British thorn Boris Johnson During his trip, he presented Nkemys Venj's direct activities in peace negotiations.

Venj has repeatedly presented objections to the plans that the LNS type troops are placed in Ukraine as part of the country's security guarantees.

Johnson spoke of the subject of the Ukrainian magazine In an interview with Kyiv independent SATURDAY.

If they do not want foreign troops in the Ukraine region, I have a good idea that they can Hipy. Only one country has traveled foreign troops in the Ukrainian region, and it's Venj, said Johnson.

Boris Johnson visited the Yes Conference in kyiv. Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Republics, and former Minister Sanna Marin were present in Finland. Victorpinchukfoundation202

For months, European leaders have discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. The latest plans are planned to place European troops in Ukraine when a possible cessor is reached.

According to Johnson, European troops should go to Ukraine as soon as possible to put pressure on Venj alone.

Something that makes the Kremlin Pttjt realizes that, basically, strategically, TM is finished.

But basically, they are there that Ukraine PTT, that military troops come to Ukraine, not Venj, said Johnson.