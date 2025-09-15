Pakistan Bowling in discharges, Abhishek slaughter Shaheen, Indian Filators Bambouzle whole and 36 Dot-Ball Snoozefest | Cricket news





Shapeless fall

The match was finished as a contest long before Suryakumar Yadav launched the wrist of the bracelet on the left weapon Sufiyan Muqeem in the stands beyond the great length. The Gulf in class was obvious in all facets of the game. It is over the time when raw talents suddenly emerged from Pakistan and took the world from the assault cricket. For a nation that produced Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, their dependence on rotation is a gap in their traditional strength. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the leader of the attack on the rhythm, is the shadow of his best self. The fact that he was the only Pakistani stimulator exhibited in Dubai on Sunday proves how stiff their decline. It is not as if the spinners deployed by Pakistan came with a large pedigree. They aligned a spinner each of all the varieties, but without the required quality. Head coach Mike Hesson spoke of the spinner of the left arm Mohammad Nawaz before the match as probably the best in the world, one wonders if it was an assertion made, half joking. Three overtime without counters for 27 settled the argument. The other Abrar Ahmad, Saim Ayub and Muqem could not expect to have a major impact given the derisory total they defended. Ayub, an holder, played good deliveries, displayed variations and dropped the three Indian counters, but was not as coherent as he and his team would have wanted. Abrar went to only four points of his four overs, but the drummers were not forced to continue.

– Tushar Bhaduri

Ind vs Pak Group in match made

Pak paralyzed by the Frighter

The drop in Pakistani cricket was obvious during the first legitimate delivery of the match. After a wide to start, Hherik Pandya's next offer was a harmless delivery short of length, bending from the left Saim Ayub. It was a welcoming bullet, mature to be dismissed through the off-turn. But the drummer seemed so provisional that he could only push him into the air for an easy jasprit Bumrah taking at Backward Point. At the time, the visuals of Pakistani fans in the stands with their hands on their heads. It seemed that they were almost paralyzed with fear and almost believed in the superiority of their adversaries, thus developing their brain. In the next one, Mohammad Haris came badly against any other than Jasprit Bumrah. Even proven pedigree drummers and the history reflect twice before taking such risks against the best rhythm launcher of contemporary cricket. All the managed Haris were a higher edge, which Pandya poached just outside the circle of 30 yards. The Gulf in class was obvious before the match, and the start almost put a stamp on it.

– Tushar Bhaduri

Pak incompetent against the spin

Pakistani drummers were only distraught against Indian spin attack. It seemed that they had never seen a bullet deviating from the right and had been raised on flat surfaces. Even straight bullets seemed to be powerful weapons. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy attached them to nodes. It seemed that the rotation of the strike was a foreign concept for Pakistani drummers. Their motto seemed to be a block of blocks, which only partially succeeded. Their mode of dealing with the spinners was not too different from that of the water a few days ago, a serious act of indictment of their current state. Even defensive shots rarely came from the battle of bats. Most of the commissioning was carried out by men stationed inside the circle. Pakistan's difficulties against Spin have even encouraged Suryakumar Yadav to bring Abhishek Sharma, the fourth exposed tweaker. This was the mental state of the drummers that even full throws had no consequences, while the counters were continued.

– Tushar Bhaduri

Pak foreign points

The first round was a yawn. The Indian quisors, identify with precision and the Pakistani strikers struggling with all the timing, the rhythm and the selection of shooting. Suryakumar Yadav used his bowling options effectively. From Jasprit Bumrah and Hhelik Pandya, he went to the Trio of Spin of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. The Duo Indian Pace was just on money with the two striking in the first two bullets of their end. Sahibzada Farhan two six off Bumrah in his second and third, but it is the only shot that they could make as Bumrah played with precision. Spin's trio strangled Pakistan more as they launch 18 points in the next five letters with Axar taking counters from Fakhar Zaman and Salman Agha. Pakistan played 36 points in the first ten overshades marking 49 points for four counters.

– Prinity Raj

Abhi neutralize Shaheen antennas

With a derisory total to defend, Shaheen Shah Afridi did not hesitate to attack the word. His essential delivery in such situations is the Yorker which destroyed the toes he had unleashed on Rohit Sharma in the same place during the T20 2021 World Cup. He tried to do the same against Abhishek Sharma, but the left -hander was prepared for this while he was walking premeditated on the ground and converted it into a full -fledged Toss and advance India Chase. Two other sixths off Afridi, one above covers the second ball of the first and another on Midwicket in the second plus, launched Afridi while India made the start of Quickfire they wanted.

– Venkata Krishna B

