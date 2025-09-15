



US President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) China has strongly retaliated to Donald Trump that Washington called on NATO allies to impose major sanctions in Beijing – 50 to 100% – alleging a role of Chinas in the funding of Russia and adding to its fatal power in the war against Ukraine. In response, the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated that China is committed to promoting peace talks to solve hot investment problems, saying that “wars cannot solve the problems and sanctions that would complicate them.”Wang made these remarks at a press conference in Ljubljana on Saturday after his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenes and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, China Daily reported. Do what I say or: Trump loses his blood in NATO countries that buy Russian oil; Warns them to stop China does not participate or plan the wars, and what China does is to encourage peace talks and promote the political settlement of hotspot problems through dialogue, Wang Yi said.The Chinese Foreign Minister also called for the promotion of multilateralism, the strengthening of multilateral mechanisms and jointly safeguarding the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter.He said that the current international situation is marked by intertwined chaos and continuous conflicts.China and Europe should be friends rather than rivals, and should cooperate rather than confront. Making the right choices in the midst of the greatest changes of a century shows the responsibilities that the two parties should fulfill towards history and the people, said Wang Yi, as reported by Global Times.Its veiled reference occurred shortly after US President Donald Trump proposed on Saturday that NATO imposes prices from 50% to 100% on China.I believe that, in addition to NATO, as a group, placing from 50% to 100% on prices on China, to be completely withdrawn after the end of the war with Russia and Ukraine, will also be of great help to put an end to this mortal war, but ridiculous, wrote on Truth Social. China has a strong control, and even grip, on Russia, and these powerful rates will break this handle.The trumps renewed on the prices came in the heels of his recent attempts to mediate and peace in the current war and intensifying between Russia and Ukraine.Addressing journalists on Sunday, Trump moved to European allies. He noted that he did not want European nations to continue to buy Russia oil and criticized their sanctions as “not difficult enough”.He said: “Europe buys oil from Russia. I don't want them to buy oil – and the sanctions they put are not difficult enough. I am ready to make sanctions, but they will have to harden their sanctions proportional to what I do.”Previously, Trump had accused Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the United States. The accusation followed the largest military parade in Chinas which was held on September 3, which the North Korean leader Kim Jong Une and the Russian president Vladimir Putin attended.A few hours after accused Chinese President Xi Jinping for America, Trump said his personal ties with Chinese leaders were very good.Interestingly, this time, Trump left India from his recent Gambit, in the middle of the indications that Washington and New Delhi work on a separate agreement. Earlier, Trump had also targeted India with its price rhetoric, already imposing a 50% function in New Delhi for similar reasons, accusing it of strengthening Russia thanks to its massive oil purchase “in Moscow.

