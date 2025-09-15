



Islamabad-Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) urged the Commonwealth observers to officially publish its report on the surveys of February 8, 2024 in Pakistan, which in our view, we have indicated massively. He declared that “fraud of polls” has exposed the systemic rigging, institutional prejudices and the deliberate targeting of PTI and its founder, Imran Khan. The party noted that the PTI had been stripped of its electoral symbol (BAT) and gave Khan three convictions in the days following the polls, actually preventing it from contesting and refusing the voters a good choice.

On Sunday, in a statement, the central secretary of central information, Sheikh Waqas Akram, said that the disclosed report validated the longtime reservations of PTI on the generalized rigging before and after the floor in full. He said that the report indicated that the courts had reversed the ban by Nawaz Sharif for lifetime just before candidates, allowing his return while denying the participation of PTI – showing a selective legal leniency. Waqas said that the imposed regime has done everything possible to remove the report, but that the conclusions disclosed to the media exposed how systematic and ruthless the election was. Waqas, citing reports, said that judicial pressure would have been exerted by intelligence agencies, in particular the kidnapping of a member of the family of a judge and the surveillance of the judges who deal with electoral affairs. Waqas added that he revealed that the 45 gap form, with modified votes between polling stations and final counts, alongside manipulated forms 46 and 47 promoting rivals. The PTI faced mass arrests, office raids, missing managers have forced to leave, used breakdowns on the Internet disrupting campaigns, police interference in deposits and a selective rules of rules – leaving PTI while rivals were campaigning freely, revealed the report.

Take an alarming resurgence of terrorism across the country, in particular in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balutchistan, Waqas said that he again exposed the strategy to combat confused, myopic and defective terrorism. Pti Cis said that government's coercive tactics to silence dissident voices and turn a blind eye to the climbing of the threat of terrorism has fueled activism at an alarming rate. He said that instead of fighting terrorism and protecting national security, the regime was singularly focused on the crushing of the PTI and its founding president Imran Khan. Waqas has expressed condolences to innocent soldiers and citizens who, he said, continue to bear the cost of government's poorly placed priorities. He criticized the government's hypocrisy and incompetence, recalling that more than 21 military operations have moved thousands without any compensation, rehabilitation or peace.

Waqas reminded the Nation that by virtue of the National Action Plan (NAP), federal and provincial governments had promised major financial support in KP after the merger of FATA for education, health care and jobs to counter activism.

However, he added that none of these commitments was honored. Instead, KP was deliberately private as a punishment for supporting PTI and Imran Khan.

Waqas criticized the controversial decision to move the federal seat of the Peshawar Constabulary to Islamabad after renamed strength, describing it as a dangerous politicization of national security institutions. He noted that the FC, initially responsible for border security, was now reused to remove the PTI instead of fighting terrorism. PTI CIS pointed out that if the move was really essential for national security, the regime should also rename the Rangers and transfer their offices to Islamabad. However, Waqas stressed that if the government was really serious about the fight against terrorism, this would end the brutal repression of the opposition, to the release of all political prisoners, including Imran Khan, and would continue towards a national strategy to fight against unified and well thought out to eliminate the threat once and for all, instead of wasting time. He called on the immediate disbursement of the merger funds promised to KP and the authorization of all the contributions in progress, instead of wasting national resources on sumptuous foreign trips.

