Finnish President Alexander Stubb and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have bitterly faced kyiv, Ukraine, on the future of NATO troop deployments in Ukraine.

The disagreement took place during a meeting of kyiv's Ukraine partners, where Boris Johnson strongly supported the use of 45.4 ksh billions in frozen Russian state assets (300b) to send coalition troops to secure Ukraine areas.

Kyiv Summit

Johnson urged the deployment of Western forces in Ukraine, arguing that their presence would send a clear message to the Russian president Vladimir Putin that Ukraine is firmly part of the Wests security framework.

We must embody this choice by our presence in Ukraine and make it physically, almost clearly that Ukraine is on the path of Western institutions, not only of the EU, but one day NATO too.

Johnson has repeatedly called on Western countries to deliver weapons and ammunition to Ukraine faster, including advanced or long -range systems, to help Ukraine defend itself and change its momentum.

Stubb has constantly warned that the establishment of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, even for peacekeeping or non -combating missions, could be considered by Moscow as a direct provocation.

According to Stubb, such a decision could cross a red line for Russia, which can increase war in a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.

For Finland, a country sharing a border of 1,340 km with Russia, this risk is particularly sensitive.

Stubbs position

Stubb insisted that Ukraine needs more and more weapons, ammunition and air defense systems, not foreign boots on the ground.

Stubb stressed that any deployment of troops would require international legal support, such as a resolution of the United Nations Security Council or an official NATO decision supported by all Member States.

Read also:Details of Qatar PMS meeting Trump while Doha provides an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit

Without such support, a presence of troops would lack legitimacy and could fracture the unity of NATO.

Our priority must be to give Ukraine the tools to defend itself now; Weapons, information and financial support do not debate troop deployments that could dangerously degenerate this war.

Financial support was another key element of the kyiv summit, with Stubb urging the Allies to support the Ukraine economy and the defense budget, ensuring that kyiv can continue to fight effectively.

While rejecting troop deployments now, Stubb has reaffirmed Finland and long -term nato commitment to the defense of Ukraines:

Bilateral and multilateral security agreements which act as guarantees until full NATO membership is possible.

Continuous military aid pipelines to prevent shortages from battlefields.

Train Ukrainian forces abroad, especially in NATO member states such as Poland and Germany.

He formulated this approach as sustainable and legally healthy, reducing the risks of climbing while keeping Ukraine militarily capable.

Implications and context

The disagreement between Boris Johnson and Stubb highlights growing tensions in Western alliances, in particular NATO and the EU, over the distance to support Ukraine.

If NATO allies cannot agree on a common strategy, Russia could use this division in messaging and action.

Disagreements can slow down decision -making on critical aid, delay in arms deliveries or financing.

Ukrainian forces are currently faced:

Munition shortages, in particular artillery shells and air defense interceptors.

Strong pressure along the main front lines, especially in eastern Ukraine.

Increased difficulty in maintaining operations without continuous Western financing.

Focusing on the direct deployments of the troops could now distract these urgent needs, which leaves Ukraine lower in the short term.

Western defense industries accelerate production, but Ukraine still depends on large -scale deliveries in time to maintain its defense.

Read also:Russia demands the capture of Novonikolayevka, reports strong Ukrainian losses

If Western leaders reach a consensus, either on the troops or a clear alternative, this would strengthen collective resolution and demonstrate unified leadership.

Other great powers, in particular China, Iran and North Korea, carefully watch the decisions that will be made in the coming days.

A decisive western position could dissuade aggressive actions elsewhere, showing that democratic nations will firmly defend the allies.

Conversely, prolonged indecision or a low response could encourage authoritarian regimes to contest the international order.

Follow ourWhatsApp CanalAndXFor real -time news updates.