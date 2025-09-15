



Gordon Chang, the eldest of the Gatestone Institute, discusses the frustration of President Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin and his pressure campaign on India to stop the oil purchases of Russia on the morning with Maria “.

President Donald Trump encouraged foreign companies on Sunday investing in the United States to temporarily call upon their experts, a decision that, according to him, would attract foreign investments and would help train American workers in the manufacture of complex products.

Trump said foreign companies building “extremely complex” products – such as ships, computers, trains and semiconductors – should bring experts from their own country during a “time of time” as a means of transferring knowledge to American workers.

Trump urges NATO to stop buying Russian oil, the back of steep prices on China to end war

“When foreign companies that build extremely complex products, machines and various” things “, enter the United States with massive investments, I want them to bring their people of expertise for a while to teach and train our people to create these very unique and complex products, while they leave our country and return to their country,” said Trump on his social account.

US President Donald Trump smiled in the oval office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Images Andrew Harnik / Getty / Getty Images)

The President – noting that this decision would also encourage foreign companies to invest in America – argued that the United States had to relearn how to manufacture articles which he has frequently created, citing naval construction as an example.

National debt Tracker: American taxpayers (you) are now hooked for 37,470 833 295 098.68 $ 9/12/25

“If we have not done so, all this massive investment will never have come first – fleas, semiconductors, computers, ships, trains and so many other products that we must learn from others how to make, or, in many cases, to relearn, because we were excellent, but no longer,” said Trump. “For example, shipbuilding, where we used to build a ship a day and now we barely build a ship per year.”

A computer chip is represented on a printed circuit card. Trump noted that he did not want to “scare” or discourage foreign nations from investing in the United States (ISTOC / ISTOCK)

Trump also noted that he did not want to “scare” or discourage foreign nations from investing in the United States

The Inspector General of the Labor Department announces the audit of the BLS data collection challenges

“We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are ready to proudly say that we will learn from them and that we will do even better than them in their own” game “, in the not too distant future!” Added Trump.

An aerial view of a cargo. The president argued that the United States had to relearn how to make articles he has created frequently, citing shipbuilding as an example. (Istock / Istock)

The post social post follows shortly after the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that it would decide quickly if most of Trump's radical rates – a key element in his economic agenda – are legal.

Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here

Earlier this month, Trump said the prices were driving more than $ 15 billions in new investment in the United States and that if the courts should eliminate them, the United States would likely become a “Third World Nation”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-encourages-foreign-companies-bring-manufacturing-experts-train-us-workers-welcome-them The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos