Ukraine-Russia War derge





Ukraine accelerates the drone strikes on Russian oil facilities

A major Russian oil refinery was reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones overnight, causing a fire, according to confirmations from Russian officials and Ukral soldiers.

The attack on the Kirishi refinery, located in the North West Leningrad region in Russia, marks the last in a Ukrainian assault series against Russian oil infrastructure.

Kyiv says these strikes aim to disrupt Moscow war efforts. Operated by the Russian oil major Surgutneftegas, the installation has a substantial annual production of almost 17.7 million metric tonnes in crude, which is equivalent to 355,000 barrels per day.

AP15 September 2025 07:46

Ukraine struck by 87 Russian drones and missiles in night attack

Russia launched 87 drones and missiles during a one -night strike on Ukraine.

Ukraine Air Force reported three missiles and 84 drones, including Shaheds and Gerbera Styles, which come from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Defense forces have shot down and removed 59 drones, but 25 strokes were recorded in 13 places

BRYONY Good15 September 2025 07:34

Russia turns to barter to avoid sanctions

The old -fashioned barter is increasing from Russia's foreign trade for the first time since the 1990s, while businesses seeking to go beyond Western sanctions exchanged wheat for Chinese cars and flax seeds for building materials.

Even if Russia establishes warm links with China and India, the return of Barter shows how the war in Ukraine has distorted trade relations for the world's largest producer of natural resources, three decades after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union inaugurated in Russian economic integration with the West.

The United States, Europe.

Washington also struck India with prices in response to New Delhi oil trade with Russia. Putin says that the Russian economy has outlined expectations. He has increased more quickly over the past two years than G7 countries, despite the western predictions of an accident. He ordered companies and managers to challenge sanctions in any way possible. However, there are growing signs of pressure on the economy, which the central bank is now technically technically in recession and which suffers from high inflation.

Certain punitive measures – in particular the disconnection of Russian banks from the rapid payment system in 2022 and Washington warnings to Chinese banks last year against the support of the Russian war effort – fought the fears of secondary sanctions.

BRYONY BOOCH15 September 2025 07:18

Zelensky confirms strikes on Russian oil infrastructure: “restrict war”

Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a Ukrainian attack on the Russian oil industry and said they helped war the war considerably.

Losses on clean territory Russia thanks to our long -range strikes. The most effective sanctions that work the fastest are the fires of Russia oil refineries, its terminals, oil deposits. To considerably restrict the oil industry in Russia, it is considerably restricting war, he said on X.

He added: The Russian War is essentially a function of oil, gas, all its other energy resources. I thank the special forces of the Ukraine security service, which recently did an excellent job in Primorsk, reaching the Russian the largest oil terminal in the Baltic Sea.

The Ukrainian president confirmed significant damage and said everything had been checked.

Arpan rai15 September 2025 07:03

If Europe was at war, which would be called first and how would they be formed to fight?

Through Europe, and here in the United Kingdom, the disaster question has surfaced again: how much we would be prepared, really, if the unthinkable occurred and that a major war broke on our continent?

Events reminded us that Europe is not immune to war. For Great Britain, the question is whether its inhabitants are ready and otherwise, how fast they could be trained. Guy Walters examines the MOD scheme that accelerates Ukrainian civilians in the soldiers and asks if this could also work for the United Kingdom:

Arpan rai15 September 2025 06:46

Trump asked a Ukrainian envoy who won the war

Donald Trump had asked his Ukraine envoy to win the war last month, wanting to know how kyiv takes place.

Speaking yesterday at the Yalta Security Conference in kyiv, Special American Envoy in Ukraine, Keith Kollogg said: I was actually asked this question [If Russia is winning the war against Ukraine] By the president, President Trump, in the oval office, probably six weeks ago. I responded with force and I finally said, Mr. President, not only listening to me. Your president of the joint chiefs, Dan Caine, is outside.

Bring it. Ask him this question, he is your main military advisor. And he did it. Dan said the same thing, do they win? No, they don't win, he said.

The first diplomat also said that Putin seems to get what he wants in his efforts to grasp the Ukrainian Eastern territories.

Putin wants all Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, said Kellogg.

Arpan rai15 September 2025 06:21

Ukraine says it has struck a large Russian oil refinery in Leningrad

The Ukrainian army said that it had struck Kirishi's oil refinery in the North West Leningrad region of Russia yesterday.

The attack targeted one of the largest oil refineries in Russia and caused explosions, the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement.

He also confirmed a fire in the refinery.

The main refinery produces around 80 types of petroleum products, including automotive petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, is involved in the supply of the Russian army, he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at least 361 drones had been killed by Russian air defense systems yesterday, including four guided air bombs and a Himars missile made in the United States. He did not give details on the location of the attacks.

Arpan rai15 September 2025 05:41

Mapped: where the Russian drone was detected on the Romaniarussian drone detected in Romania (the independent)

Arpan rai15 September 2025 05:19

Romania summons the Russian ambassador for the incursion of the drone

Romania summoned the Russian ambassador after accusing Moscow of an unacceptable and irresponsible “violation of his airspace with a drone.

Yesterday, the Romanian Ministry of Defense scraped two F-16s to lower a Russian drone in its airspace, just days after Poland confirmed a foray of at least 19 Russian drones.

The Russian ambassador to Bucharest was summoned to protest against the violation of the sovereignty of the Romanas, said Romanian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Oana you.

The Ministry of Defense of Romanies said it had detected the Russian drone when two F-16 planes watched the country's border with Ukraine, after “Russian air attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure on the Danube”.

The drone was detected 20 km (12.4 miles) southwest of the village of Chilia Vche before disappearing from the radar.

He has not flew over the populated areas or put an imminent danger, said the ministry.

Arpan Rai15 September 2025 05:00

Poland rushes and closes the airport in the middle of the threat of drone strike in Ukraine

Polish and allies aircraft were deployed in a “preventive” operation through Poland airspace on Saturday, causing the temporary closure of Lublin airport, in the midst of concerns about potential drone strikes in neighboring Ukrainian regions.

This has increased long -standing concerns about the expansion of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Tara Cobham15 September 2025 05:00

