



Ankara, Türkiye – A Turkish court is expected to rule on Monday on the opportunity to cancel an election to the internal management of the country's main opposition party On alleged irregularities, a decision that could restore the former leader of unpopular parties and ignite political tensions. The Court of Ankara should return its verdict on the legitimacy of the 38th Congress of the Party of the Republican Peoples, or CHP, held in November 2023, which ousted the longtime leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and elected current president Ozgur Ozel. The case alleys electoral fraud, including the purchase of votes and procedural violations. The CHP denied the accusations, describing legal action as an attempt politically motivated by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to undermine the opposition by judicial pressure rather than as democratic means. The government of Erdogans maintains that turkey courts are impartial and exempt from political interference, emphasizing the fact that party surveys are only focused on corruption. Critics consider the case as part of a broader repression of the CHP, which made significant gains in the local elections in recent years. They argue that the decision is designed to weaken the opposition before the national elections scheduled for 2028, which could be held earlier. Municipalities controlled by the CHP faced waves of arrests this year. Among these targeted is Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamogluwho remains in police custody on the corruption charges he denies. Imamoglu is widely considered as a potential challenger for Erdogan and his arrest on the march triggered Generalized protests. Earlier this month, a court was removed CHPs elected provincial leadership in Istanbul And appointed an interim president to supervise the local branch. The police escaped the official appointed by the court at the headquarters of the Istanbul parties, using spray to pepper to disperse the members of the party and the supporters who resisted his arrival. During a rally in Ankara on Sunday, Ozel described the repression against the CHP a judicial coup and promised to resist movements to undermine the oldest political party. If the Congress is canceled, the court could appoint administrators to supervise the party or restore kilicdaroglu as president, a decision likely to deepen the internal divisions. Kilicdaroglu pointed out his desire to return to the leadership, but the observers note that he remains deeply unpopular among the supporters of the CHP after a series of electoral defeats against Erdogan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/turkish-court-rule-legitimacy-opposition-party-congress-125576370 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos