President Donald Trump has put significant political capital on the resolution of the Russian-Ukraine war, using the presidential pulpit to put pressure for peace. But there is another solution, less obvious: engaging Beijing.

Having worked with entities controlled by China for decades, we understand how to deal with the leaders of the Communist Party can frustrate the American presidents. But Trump can take a page in history and President Richard Nixon, who helped normalize diplomatic ties with China in the 1970s at the height of the Cold War.

The current economic, political and military conditions give Washington an unusual lever effect and take advantage of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Poutines Fear, greed and must end the Ukraine War and, also, fresh tensions in the southern China Sea.

XI and Putin fear losing their grip on power. Neither of them enjoys democratic legitimacy or robust public support. As part of their guard against threats against their inheritance, their way of life and, in fact, their lives, tries to withdraw their attention to expand the territory of their country. By the way, the two rules for men depend on access to global financial markets to cure their economies in difficulty.

Beijing hides the extent of unemployment for young people; The official rate of 18% is probably largely underestimated. The Chinas real estate market, about 30% of the country's economy, to use a Chinese sentence, eats the bones of its older citizens. The peoples' liberation army wants money to develop increasingly fatal capacities, and total Chinese debt exceeds 300% of its GDP.

Russia is also faced with problems with the ambitions of its youth, offering prosperity to its population, building its soldiers and putting its succession of leadership in order. Its central banks of 18% reference rate set high enough to attract capital reflect the extent of these problems. Sanctions linked to his war in Ukraine make economic strengthening essential for his future.

As the largest world supplier of investment capital, the United States can openly China and Russia against each other to advance American interests. During our years of tense interactions with the leaders of the Communist Party, we observed changes perceived in the allegiances of the members of the party as quickly as one could vibrate a lighting switch.

Prevails over interactions with Putin, for example, the chinas of disorders because exchanges suggest cooperation that could isolate Beijing. Likewise, raising the American-Chinese links concerns Russian leaders.

China and Russia both need American economic exchanges even more than they need each other. In the past 20 years, investments have taken into account More than 40% of Chinas GDP. Sanctions strangle access to Russia to foreign investors. The American financial favor of one or the other can considerably affect the ups and downs of their sovereign relationship of Lasense as well as the relative power, it is important to note, challengers in their regimes.

Geography adds more anxiety to Sino-Russian affairs. Despite the declarations of friendship without friction, tensions of more than 2,600 miles of shared border aggravates their affinity. Chinese leaders fear the encirclement. In this context, Russia aligning its interests on North Korea adds volume to the Chinese Truffle. Russia improved relations with Pyongyang potentially extends quarrels. While the crow or a missile flies, only 500 miles separate Chinese and North Korean capitals.

Russia has taken a territory rich in minerals of a Qing dynasty withered after 1850. China recovered the region surrounding Harbin in 1946 and rushed for conditions favorable to its revengeful ambitions. A Russian intelligence document disclosed Describes the Russian fears that China can take over more territory, including Vladivostok. Russia knows that her chances of keeping could increase if she works with Washington. Top Russian interests towards the United States worries China.

But, in the long term, China has more than Russia to offer to the United States. The Chinese population and economy exceeded Russia of around 10 and 8 times respectively. China and the United States are largely entangled in chains and supply markets. In addition to nuclear arsenals, Chinese forces threaten US military staff, more than Russian capacities and positions.

In the short term, a swinging investment potential and an inclination not to interfere in a Sino-Russian terrestrial spat could encourage China to reduce the support of Russia in Ukraine and to restrict its own bellicose behavior in the Southern China Sea. This approach could make Chinese takeover of the territory currently more likely, which could strategically strengthen China and create future problems with Beijing. But the United States and its allies need time to consolidate defenses and economies.

Washington often deploys sanctions or prohibitions that act like fines and stop panels instead of increasing or relieving the costs of the behavior of counterparties. Although aggressive and complex, it is time to try a more typically commercial, but proven approach, to move the incentives to lead the desired effects. The United States can and should use the fear of the communist parties of the encirclement, its dissatisfaction of the constituents and its strategic flexibility to achieve an agreement which promotes universal prosperity.

Adm. Patrick Walsh retired is a former commander of the American Fleet of the Pacific and Vice-Chief of Naval and Co-founder of First Watch Group, an aerospace and defense consulting company. Patrick Jenevein is the author of Dancing With The Dragon and Managing Director of Pointe Bello LLC, a strategy development company focused on China.