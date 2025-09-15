Prabowo has changed the rules of Jokowi, the state income agency entered the RKP 2025!





Biennis.comJakarta – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO update Government work planH (RKP) 2025 which was compiled by the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Now training State income agency Enter the RKP 2025. The update is listed in the Government Regulations (Perpres) n ° 79/2025 signed by Prabowo on June 30, 2025 and promulgated on the same day. In the update, a certain number of content in losses n ° 109/2024 signed by Jokowi have changed. One of the changes is the RKP 2025 program. In the old regulation, there are eight rapid results programs listed in Appendix I. First of all, nourishing nutritive and free milk in schools and weighing, as well as nutritional assistance for toddlers and pregnant women. Second, hold free health checks, complete cases of tuberculosis and build full quality hospitals in the district. Third, print and increase the productivity of agricultural land with village, regional and national food barns. Fourth, build higher schools integrated into each district and improve schools that need renovations. Fifth, continue and add social protection cards and business cards to eliminate absolute poverty. Sixth, increasing the salary of ASN (in particular teachers, teachers, health workers and instructors), TNI / Polri. Seventh, continuing to develop village infrastructure, direct cash assistance (BLT) and guarantees the provision of low -cost housing for those who need it, in particular the millennial generation, generation Z and low -income people (MBR). Eighth or finally, optimization of state income. In the new regulation, Prabowo has also placed eight rapid efficiency programs. A striking change is only found in the eighth rapid results program linked to the optimization of state income. Now Prabowo has detailed the RKP 2025 RKP program “establishes a state income agency and increases the state income ratio to the gross domestic product by 23% (GDP)”. Previously, in the losses signed by Jokowi, there was no mention of the State Revenue Agency. Meanwhile, Prabowo also included the training of the State examination agency in losses No. 12/2025 concerning the National Middle Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2025-2029. Perpres 12/2025 concerning RPJMN in 2025-2029 was signed by Prabowo Monday (20/2/2025) and promulgated the same day. The losses apply immediately to the date of promulgation. Nevertheless, the plan to establish the State income agency continues to be delayed. It's just that there is now a reshuffle at the highest peak of the Ministry of Finance: last week, Prabowo Subaianto appointed Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa to replace Sri Mulyani Indrawati as Minister of Finance. Nevertheless, Purbaya admitted that it was not planned to form an income agency from the State. He said he would only optimize the existing system, including the issue of state income. “Usually, when the ugliness of the new leader like this, the old one is torn, for new, because I want to make a new step, right? I will not be like that the approach [pendekatannya]. I am an existing approach, I optimize that the system can work optimally, “said Purbaya at a press conference after being appointed Minister of Finance on Monday 8/9/2025).

