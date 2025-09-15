The ATC rejects the release under pre-arrest bail for three PTI MNA





Hearings on petitions of pre-arrest bonding deposited by three members of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) of the National Assembly (MNA), including AIF Khan, Sajid Khan Mohammad and another, in the D-CHOWK protest case of November 26, were heard Monday before the Court Anti-Terrorism in Islamabad.

The three pleadings were rejected by judge Tahir Abbas Supra because of the fact that the petitioners did not appear before the court.

On November 13, the president of the PTI, Imran Khan, made a “last call” for the national demonstrations to be held on November 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI electoral mandate, the liberation of the imprisoned members of the party and the overthrow of the 26th amendment, which, according to him, had rendered the “dictatorial regime”.

The demonstration took place in D-Chowk, Islamabad, where people have traveled from different provinces to honor the call of Khan. The state had rejected any negotiating part and an operation was carried out against the demonstrators, and the leaders of the PTI fled the premises. The demonstration ended with the operation on November 26.

On November 25, a police officer was killed during clashes with demonstrators at the Jandial control point near Taxila, while supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) continued to pass through roadblocks and barricades on the main highways to advance to Islamabad.

The gendarme Muhammad Mubashhir (46), who came from Muzaffargarh to help Rawalpindi police, suffered critical injuries during the clashes and was transferred to DHQ Rawalpindi, where he then died of his injuries.

Billed Business

At the Nasirabad police station, there is a case of dismissal, vandalism and a murder of an agent. At the New Town police station, two cases are deposited against Khan for vandalism, riots, criminal fire and siege.

At the Sadiqabad police station, a case is deposited for vandalism and riots. In this case, Aleema Khan is also appointed as an accused and is currently under provisional pre-arrest bail.

Similarly, cases related to protest is also registered at the civil line police station, the taxila police station and the Waris Khan police station.

There are a total of 29 cases deposited in the Rawalpindi district linked to the D-CHOWK demonstration. Khan was accused of seven, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, was charged within 29 years.

In these 29 cases, the deposit has already been granted to a total of 1,383 accused. Among them, Ali Amin Gandapur, Azam Swati, Salar Kakar and Salman Akram Raja; In these 26 cases, the entire central leadership of PTI is appointed accused.

All the accused were arrested on November 24, 25, 26 and 27, while the bond of the deposit began six months later, from May this year, and were completed on July 31.

On November 24, Police Registered Cases Against Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, His Wife Bushra Bibi, Senior Pti Leader Dr. Arif Alvi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, Pti Lawmakers, Leaders, and Workers Across Punjab on violent protests.

The FIRs were deposited in various sections of the Pakistan Criminal Code (PPC) and the anti-terrorism law (ATA). Imran Khan bailing petitions in seven cases linked to the incidents of November 26 were deposited by his lawyers. In these cases, Khan was officially arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2566922/atc-rejects-pre-arrest-bail-for-three-pti-mnas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos