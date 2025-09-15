The simple empire image, this IG account is the skin of the luxury of Iriana Jokowi and Erina Gudono





Read 10 seconds The Instagram account highlights the luxurious lifestyle of the family of President Jokowi.

Iriana and Erina wore billions of jewelry of rupees.

The public questioned the simple image displayed by the Jokowi family. [batas-kesimpulan] Suara.com – After no longer being president of the Republic of Indonesia, the family of Joko Widodo alias Jokowi and Iriana with the children and her son -in -who never seemed separated from the public projectors. Recently, an Instagram account @Cabineture_IDN is under the projectors of the public because it flayed the luxurious lifestyle of the woman and the son -in -law of Jokowi, Iriana and Erina Gudono behind her image which is considered as always simple. In fact, the Instagram account that skinned the luxurious lifestyle of Iriana and Erina Gudono had also received the attention of Kunto Aji via his tweet to X. According to Kunto Aji, the Instagram account is the best account throughout 2025. “The best account this year,” said Kunto Aji, who joined the Instagram link @cabinetcouture_idn on his X account, on Saturday September 13, 2025. Because recently, the Instagram account has downloaded a portrait of diamond necklaces and luxurious watches that Kaesang Pangarep's wife had brought during an event with the price. Enlarge Erina Gudono jewelry, son of Jokowi -in -law (Instagram / @ firmout_idn) Based on written information, the Erina Gudono Diamond necklace is in the form of Luxmatters Charlotte which is RP. 481 million. Then, the watch carried by Erina Gudono in the form of Rolex Oyster Perpetual Lady Date, which is RP. 75 million. However, the Instagram account corrected it that the price of the watch carried by Erina Gudono was known to be PR. 250 million. Read also: The love journey of Tasya Farasya and Ahmad Asgaf, from SD “Ralat, information from residents: the time price is 250,000,000 guys!” Information on downloading the Instagram account, Sunday September 14, 2025. In addition to Erina Gudono, the Instagram account also downloaded a portrait of Iriana diamond jewelry which was once worn during one of the events. In his download, it was known that Jokowi's wife wore Ruby Diamond diamond earrings from Buma Bloma Buma Buma Buma 18 km worth 430 million rupees. Then, Iriana also wore a diamond diamond diamond bracelet in 18 -carat gold in gold Ruby Dubi Dubi Dubai worth 948 million RPs. IRIANA has also been seen bearing a diamond diamond diamond necklace in diamond diamond diamond in 18 -carat diamond in golden gold value of almost 1.5 billion RP. Enlarge IRIANA jewelry, Jokowi's wife (Instagram / @ cabinetcuure_idn In other words, Jokowi's wife once wore a diamond jewel worth almost RP 3 billion to attend an event. “Do not forget, a mening queen of the kingdom of Oslo. Iriana Jokowi, member of the family of the Mulono regime”, the declaration of the Instagram account, Sunday September 14, 2025. Downloading the Instagram account then collected a variety of comments from Internet users, one of which highlighted the attitude of the Jokowi family who has always tried to give a simple family image. “This is what was planned by a simple first lady,” said @tenikhar **. “Not in the vain simple simple cosplay 2 periods,” said @_ianhug **. “Wow, it really describes the woman of a simple carpenter,” said @hiros **. “What is her husband or husband, can you buy everything,” said @aniesanor **.

