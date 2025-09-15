Case of the Ankara court on the leader of the opposition and the procedural irregularities of the alleged party the Irish Times





A Turkish court postponed Monday to October a case on the opportunity to cancel the party of the people of the people (CHP) of the Congress of the countries in 2023 and to avoid its leader Ozgur Ozel, in a longtime repression which created a political crisis. Hundreds of members of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) were imprisoned while waiting for the trial in a sprawling investigation into alleged ties of transplant and terrorism, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogans political rival, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. The centrist chp, who denies the accusations brought against this, is at the level of the AKP (AKP) rooted and conservative of Mr. Erdogans. Mr. Ozel (50), his chief of raucous and hoarse voice, has increased significantly since the detention of Mr. Imamoglus. Anti-Erdogan Street demonstrations broke out again last week, including in Ankara on Sunday, for legal repression, criticisms call politicized and anti-democratic. The government rejects this, saying that the judiciary is independent. It is a serious moment which signals a change of regime in Turkey of a competitive authoritarianism, in which the opposition parties could still gain elections, to a kind of hegemonic authoritarianism, in which they are more symbolic and unable to win, said Seren Selvin Korkmaz, co -founder and co -director of Istanpol Institute, an Istanbul reflection. Turkish shares, bonds and Lira have slipped before the court's decision. They crashed in March when Mr. Imamoglu was imprisoned while waiting for the trial, highlighting the concerns concerning the rule of law in the main emerging market economy where inflation remains greater than 30%. If the court cancels the congress in October and ignores Mr. Ozel, he could appoint a trustee to lead the party or reintegrate former President Kemal Kilicdagllu, which Mr. Erdogan defeated in the 2023 elections but has since lost much confidence in the CHP. The legal repression of the party, which began in October of last year, displayed concerns about what the criticisms call the autocratic slides of the turkeys in which the courts, the media, the military, the central bank and other more independent institutions have bent to Mr. Erdogans during his reign of 22 years. Government representatives and some analysts claim that local elections in recent years in which the CHP has swept most of the major cities of the largest defeat ever for Mr. Erdogans AKP showed that democracy has subscribed to Turkey to the member of NATO, despite criticism. [ Far-right AfDs vote triples in elections in German bellwether stateOpens in new window ] The eviction of Mr. Ozel could launch the opposition in disarray and intestine struggles, stimulating the chances of Mr. Erdogans to extend his reign. Now, for the first time, we can see the government intervene in the internal affairs of the main opposition party (and) select who can govern it, said Korkmaz. On weekends, the authorities arrested 48 other people, including a district mayor, in the context of the CHP investigation, which is separate from the decision of the Ankara court and centered on its power, Istanbul. Reuters

