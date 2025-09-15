Alan Cumming invites Donald Trump to compete on the traitors of Emmys





The host of the traitors Alan Cumming has land for Donald Trump.

After accepting the EMMY on Sunday for the best series of reality competitions on behalf of the traitors, Cumming was questioned behind the scenes in the press room which, according to him, should join the show.

“I am sure that our president would be very good in the show … Having a lot of chaos and a kind of troubles and betrayal, so maybe he would like to come and be paid for that, probably better than him as president,” replied the host.

The Planks sees the candidates live in a majestic castle, working as a team to finish a series of dramatic and stimulating missions to earn money for the price of the prize. Some candidates are faithful, but some are traitors.

While accepting EMMY earlier at night, Cumming has recognized that “it is a difficult period in which we live, but it is so great that our program brings a little joy in this life”. He also showed an appreciation of the distribution, the team and the fans of the series for their support.

Although it is unlikely that Trump will compete in traitors while serving his second mandate at the White House, he is not unrelated to reality TV, having been accommodated and producer of the apprentice from 2004 to 2015.

As for the fourth to come from the host hosting Cumming, the cast includes Donna Kelce, the former housewife Lisa Rinna and Dorinda Medley, the actors Ron Funches and Michael Rapaport, the star of the Dragsters race of Rupaul, Monet X ,,

The 77th Emmy Awards, organized by Nate Bargatze, broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Live in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14. Discover all the arrivals of a red carpet and the winners of Emmy 2025.

