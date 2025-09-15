Trump promises a difficult action after the decapitation of the Indian Motel Director in Dallas





US President Donald Trump firmly condemned the beheading of a director of a hotel of Indian origin who allegedly by an illegal Cuban immigrant to Dallas last week.

“Time to be gentle on these illegal immigrant criminals is under my watch,” said Trump in an article on his Truth social platform.

Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, 50, was attacked with a machete by her colleague Yordanis Cobos-Martinez in front of his wife and child, following an animated argument on a broken washing machine. The accused, who is now in detention, has been accused of murder.

Trump has long swore a more difficult application against undocumented migrants, making it a central board of his policy.

Trump said Mr. Cobos-Martinez “will be prosecuted to the fullest” of the law and will be “accused of first degree murder”.

He also criticized the Biden administration in his post saying that Mr. Cobos-Martinez had already been arrested for several crimes, including the abuse of children, but was “released in society because Cuba refused to accept his return”.

According to the Ministry of Internal Security, Mr. Cobos-Martinez is an undocumented immigrant, with a final dismissal order from the United States.

The ministry says he was in detention in a detention center in Dallas, but was released in order of supervision in January after Cuba “would not accept it because of his criminal history”.

Nagamallaiah, which belonged to the state of southern Karnataka, worked at the Downtown Suites Motel in Dallas.

He went to school and college in the city of southern Bengaluru before moving to the United States in 2018. His son recently obtained his secondary school diploma and is preparing to start university, according to a report on NDTV News Channel.

The assault took place on September 10. Police said they had received a “stab” call and that a preliminary investigation determined that Mr. Cobos-Martinez had cut the victim with a weapon bordered several times.

Us Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed Mr. Cobos-Martinez with the County prison of Dallas, where he is detained.

Nagamallaiah's funerals took place on September 13 in Flower Mound, Texas, and attended by family and friends.

A fundraising to support his family collected more than $ 321,000 (2.36,723), according to the PTI news agency.

