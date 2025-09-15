Trump vaguely answers questions about the strike of Venezuela





President Donald Trump answered questions on the United States on Sunday, hitting Venezuela, as well as additional drugs in the midst of increasing tensions between the two countries.

Trump answered several questions about Venezuela while speaking with journalists in Morristown, New Jersey, including the possibility of hitting the country and if he fears the climbing of President Nicols Maduro.

“We will see what is happening,” said Trump on Sunday in response to a question about the probability of an American strike on the Latin American nation. “Look, Venezuela sends their gang members to us, their drug traffickers and their drugs. It is not acceptable.”

Venezuelan military jets Buzz Us Navy Ship in “very provocative” moving, says the Pentagon

US President Donald Trump lifts his fist as he climbs on the Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on September 14, 2025, after spending the weekend at his sleeping residence. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

The president also said that the number of boats seen off the coast of Venezuela, where his administration recently strengthened the presence of the American navy, has decreased considerably.

“We will see what's going on,” Trump told journalists a second time when he was asked if he intended to launch additional strikes on the Venezuelan boats rooting drugs. “There are certainly not many boats there. There have been very little boats traffic.”

Trump boasts us of the strike while Maduro Slams the military threat off Venezuela

When he was asked on Sunday if he was concerned about a possible escalation of Maduro, who qualified some of the illegal Trump actions, Trump underlined the millions of drug deaths in the United States last year.

The president of Venezuela Nicols Maduro and the first lady Cilia Flores paraded in a military vehicle during the celebrations of the independence day, in Caracas on July 5, 2025. (Juan Barto / AFP via Getty Images)

“What is illegal are drugs on the boat, and the drugs that are sent to our country and the fact that 300 million people died last year of drugs, this is what is illegal,” said Trump.

Trump announces that the American soldiers have led a “deadly strike” on a Venezuelan drug boat in the Caribbean

Trump's remarks came in the midst of growing tensions after an American military strike earlier this month exploded a Venezuelan's drug boat in the South Caribbean, leaving nearly a dozen terrorists from Narco Tren from Aragua (ADD). On Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuelas accused the staff of the US Navy of getting on a tuna boat with nine fishermen in Venezuelan waters, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump recently shared a dramatic video of an American military strike that exploded a Venezuelan's drug boat in the South of the Caribbean, leaving almost a dozen of Aragua (ADD) who are dead. (@Realdonaldtrump via social social)

“Many drugs are coming out of Venezuela. Many of Aragua,” Trump told journalists. “They try to go out, but we successfully stop them on the border in Venezuela.”

In February, the Trump administration also appointed drug cards like Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa cartel and others as foreign terrorist organizations.

