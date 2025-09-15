South Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs For Hyun Will pay China on Wednesday and Thursday in the middle of the Chinese president's perspective visiting Seoul next month and the expected appointment of a new South Korean ambassador in Beijing.

Cho will meet the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss various plans, including the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea For Economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific (APEC) Summit of leaders on October 31 and November 1, according to a Reuters report, which cited a statement from the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed Cho's visit on Wednesday, but ceased to give details on the agenda of the meeting.

If XI attendance at the top of the APEC is confirmed, it would be his first visit to South Korea since 2014.

The election of Lee JAE-MYUNG The President of South Korea in June offered Beijing and Seoul an opportunity to recalibrate their relationship. He had embittered during the presidency of Lee's predecessor, Yoon Suk-Yeol, who had aligned his country with Washington.

The position of the South Korea Ambassador to China has been vacant since January, but, according to the South Korean media, it should soon be filled by Roh Jae-Heon, director of the Eastern Asia Culture Center and the son of the South Korean President Roh Tae-Woo.

The Senior ROH supervised the creation of diplomatic links between China and South Korea in 1992.

An official of the ruling Democratic Party said that the government probably considered Roh Jae-Heon as an appropriate figure to improve bilateral links given “the expertise on China that he has accumulated beyond what is known publicly”, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not directly comment on the appointment reported, noting only that “diplomatic envoys are important bridges for friendly cooperation and the development of relations between countries”, and that Beijing awaited the official appointment of Seoul.

Last month, Roh was part of a special delegation sent by Lee to Beijing while he was trying to consolidate relations with China.

The South Korean president underlined a pragmatic approach to diplomacy and noted the need to rebalance Seoul's relationship with Beijing while the American-Chinese competition intensifies.

Seoul and Washington are delicately sailing their relationship with Beijing, with Lee and Trump to meet Xi later this year.

Analysts noted that the history of Roh Jae-Heon suggest that Seoul would aim to improve bilateral relations by using exchanges of people in particular in particular, an approach in which ROH has engaged for more than a decade.

In 2012, ROH founded the Korean -China Culture Center – later renamed the Culture Center in East Asia – and in 2016, he was an advisor to the International Advisory Group of Chengdu, Sichuan province, according to the media.

In 2021, he chaired the socio-cultural subcommittee of the Development Committee oriented to the future of Korean-China Relations to the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Former South Korean President Roh Tae-Woo was represented in 1997 with his wife Kim Ok-Sook. Photo: Yonhap via AP Alt = former South Korean President Roh Tae-Woo was represented in 1997 with his wife Kim Ok-Soook. Photo: Yonhap via AP>

A Chinese academic on Korean affairs, who asked not to be appointed, noted that the extensive ROH interactions in cultural exchanges had earned him a good reputation.

Because the elder Roh was renowned for “diplomacy to the north”, the appointment of his son could still reflect Lee's similar goal of improving links with China, Russia and North Korea, said the researcher.

Diplomacy to the north described the pursuit of Roh Tae-Woo's ties with communist nations during its five-year term. Under its administration, South Korea established relations with the Soviet Union in 1990 and with China in 1992.

Relations with North Korea also improved under ROH, the two parties holding their very first talks from their primary ministers in 1990 and the two countries joining the United Nations at the same time in 1991.

Last month, the Chinese ambassador to South Korea, Dai BingVisited the tomb of Roh Tae-wo to Paju, accompanied by the son of the former president, Roh Jae-Heon, according to a press release from the Chinese embassy.

Roh Jae-Heon noted that he would continue his father's heritage by actively promoting the development of bilateral relations, according to the press release.

According to Kang Jun-Young, professor of Chinese studies at the University of Hankuk Foreign Studies in Seoul, the appointment of ROH could suggest a symbolic return to the spirit of the establishment of diplomatic links.

Given the Chinese-American rivalry, he could also reflect Lee's consideration to balance links with Beijing and Washington.

Kang noted that even if the ambassadors of Seoul in large countries were traditionally career diplomats – or close partners and political allies of the president, as has always been the case for people sent to China – the situation had changed.

“If the president was to send a figure near him to China, he could send a negative signal to the United States. This is why Lee chose someone who is neither a high-level politician or highly identified with a camp or the other,” he said.

