



Jakarta, Kompas.com – The applicant's lawsuit against vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Subhan Palal, asked the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to clearly show who he accused of being a figure behind the trial against Gibran. Subhan considered that it was not a problem if Jokowi suspected that there was a “big person” behind the civil trial linked to the Gibran diploma, but it was necessary to be shown strongly. “Yes, if Mr. Jokowi has the point of view that (i)backup People, yes, go for it. But it must be shown, “Subhan said when he was met at the Jakarta district court on Monday (15/09/2025). Read also: The Civil Trial of Gibran has again postponed because the data is incomplete Subhan hopes that Jokowi can clearly mention the “big people”, which means that the community does not accuse each other. “In order not to be slandered, there are therefore charges that there is a large person, it should be named,” said Subhan. According to testimonies, Jokowi suspected that there was a “big person” who was behind the controversy of his diploma and Gibran. Read also: Vice-President Gibran is no longer represented by a state lawyer in a secondary school diploma trial He mentioned that this problem has been riding for years and would have been possible to last long without support or backup of strong games. “Yes, it's not just a day or two four years ago. If the breathing is long, if no one isbackupimpossible. It's easy, “said Jokowi during the meeting on Friday (9/9/2025). He is known, Subhan continued Gibran and the KPU because he was considered to have committed acts against the law because there were several conditions of registration of candidates for the vice-president (vice-president) who were not fulfilled. Read also: Gibran faces a complaint from 125 Billions of RP, on the right accompanied by a state lawyer? For this reason, Subhan, as a plaintiff, asked that the panel of judges who pursued this case said that Gibran and the Kpu had committed an illegal act. Subhan also asked that the panel of judges declares the current status of Gibran as a non-valid vice-president. Gibran and Kpu are also required to pay compensation worth 125 rp rp to the state. “Puncting defendants in a joint manner to pay material and intangible losses for the applicant and all Indonesian citizens amounting to 125 rumbers of rupees and 10 million rupees and deposited in the Treasury of the State,” said Petitum. When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground. Continue to follow the latest updates and important notifications in the kompas.com application. Download HERE



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/09/15/12555781/penggugat-gibran-tantang-jokowi-tunjukkan-orang-yang-back-up-polemik-ijazah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos