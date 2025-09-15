



Conservative deputy Danny Kruger has become the first conservative deputy to be lacking to reform the United Kingdom. Kruger has been a deputy since 2019 and sits on the leader's leader of Tory Kemi Badenoch as Minister of Ghost Works and Pensions. “The conservatives are finished,” he told a press conference, sitting alongside the leader of the Nigel Farage Reform Party. Kruger said it was “honored” to be invited to help reform to prepare for the government, and said that he hoped that Farage would be the next Prime Minister.

The deputy for East Wiltshire – a former political secretary of Boris Johnson when he was Prime Minister – said that the conservatives were no longer the main opposition party. He said: “There were times when I was very proud to belong to the Conservative Party”, but added: “The rule of our ruling time was failure. “A greater government, social decline, lower wages, higher taxes and less what ordinary people really wanted.” He added: “This is my tragic conclusion, the conservative party is over, on the national party, on the main opposition to the left.” Although he said that he had “great consideration” for Badenoch, he said that the conservative party had a “toxic brand”, adding: “We had a year of stasis and drift and the fictitious unity which has just done nothing daring or difficult or controversial.” Describing his move, leaving a party of which he has been a member for 20 years as “personally painful”, he declared that his “mission” with a reform would be “not only to overthrow the current system, it is to restore the system we need”. Kruger is the second deputy in office to join Reform UK. Lee Anderson, who was previously a conservative deputy, sat as an independent before joining the reform in 2024. His previous jobs include the function of writing speeches by former Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron. Kruger spoke in a 2022 Parliamentary debate Regarding the ban on abortion of the United States and told the deputies that he disagreed that pregnant women had an “absolute right to bodily autonomy” and that he did not understand why the United Kingdom “gave” the United States. In 2023, Kruger was one of the speakers During a national conference on conservatism, an event organized by a right-wing reflection group in the United States, and made comments on the role of conventional family values ​​in society. He told delegates that marriages between men and women were “the only possible basis for a safe and successful society” and that “wider society should recognize and reward”. Rishi Sunak, the Conservative Mimismer premium at the time, moved away from the remarks.

