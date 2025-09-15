



Donald Trump reacts to the Indian man to beheading in Dallas; The wishes of action, the American president Donald Trump condemned the murder of a man of Indian origin on Sunday, Chandra Nagamallaiah, who was beheaded by an “illegal foreigner” of Cuba before his wife and his son in Texas, calling him “terrible”. The republican chief stressed that “time to be gentle” on illegal immigrant criminals is exaggerated under his watch, promising to take measures against the killer. “I am aware of the terrible reports concerning the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a very respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, before his wife and son, by an illegal foreigner from Cuba who should never have been in our country,” he said in an article on Truth Social.

"Time to be gentle is finished": Donald Trump reacts to the decapitation of the Indian man in Dallas; Action of wishes

Trump also said that the illegal immigrant from Cuba, identified as Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, had already been arrested for various crimes, ranging from children's sexual abuse to false imprisonment. “This person has already been arrested for terrible crimes, especially sexual abuses on children, briefs from Theft and false imprisonment, but did not want to make a country, to the incompetent,” added.

By targeting the Biden administration, he said: “Time to be gentle on these illegal immigrant criminals is over,” under his “watch”. The American president added that the Cuban killer will be “prosecuted for the extent of the law” and “accused of first degree murder.” “Rest assured, the moment to be gentle on these illegal immigrant criminals is under my watch! The interior secretary Kristi Kristi, the Attorney General Pam Bondi, the to-Tom Homan border, and many others in my administration, which makes the Tom Homan border. Criminal, which we have in detention, will be continued as the extent of the law.

What happened?

Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, who was a Dallas Motel manager, was brutally beheaded after telling Yordanis Cobos-Martinez so as not to use a broken washing machine in front of his wife and son. Immigration and customs application (ICE) have expressed a shock and described decapitation as “unthinkable”. Shortly after the incident, the police arrested Cobos-Martinez, which wore a t-shirt soaked in blood. “I do not know how to explain, but he was there and not there at the same time,” said a witness to NBC DFW.chilling of the videos of the incident, which surfaced on social networks, showed the moment when Cobos-Martinez launched the machete he used to attack the manager. According to the judicial archives, the suspect left the victims in a bin bin. According to the affidavit, the suspect admitted murder in an interview with the authorities.

