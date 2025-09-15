This video showing people singing Narendra Modi Zindabad is Maldives, not Nepal





On September 04, 2025, the government of Nepal forbidden 26 main social media platforms, sparks National protests led by young people This became violent from September 08, 2025, giving at least 72 dead and more than 2,100 injured while demonstrators clashed with targeted security forces and properties, including the president's residence. Despite the lifting of the ban on September 09, 2025, anger persisted, the demonstrators demanding Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis resigned for corruption and inequalities. Was resigned The same day with several ministers. Former Sushila Karki Sushila Karki was appointed acting Prime Minister, the first woman to hold the post, with new elections scheduled for March 05, 2026. The army was deployed to restore order, while the acting government announced compensation of 10 Lakh for the families of the victims and the free medical care for the injured. Meanwhile, the groups led by young people continue to shape the political direction of the Nepals (here,, hereAnd here). In this context, a video showing people singing Narendra Modi Zindabad is largely circulating on social networks (here,, hereAnd here), claiming to be Nepal in the midst of the demonstrations in September 2025. Let us cycle the truth behind the video in this article. The archived post can be found here. Claim: The video shows that people singing Narendra Modi Zindabad in Nepal in September 2025 in the middle of the demonstrations. Do: The viral video does not show people who sing Narendra Modi Zindabad in Nepal in the midst of the demonstrations in September 2025. He shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modis Visit in the Dhoshimeyna Building in Bad, Maldives, in July 2025. During the visit, the citizens applauded and shouted Modi Zindabad upon his arrival, while he and the president of Maldivien Mohamed Muhamed Inaugurated the new Defense Ministry funded by India. The video is not linked to Nepal. Therefore, the complaint made in the post is MISLEADING. A reverse image search for key frames in viral video led us to the same video Downloaded on the news on the official air YouTube channel on August 25, 2025, entitled “Narendra Modi Zindabad! Echoes through the streets of evil ”, confirming that it predates Nepal demonstrations in September 2025. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ank7skpkbvw Google search using relevant keywords led us to several media reports in July 2025 (here,, here,, hereAnd here) covering the event. During Visit to the Maldives From July 23 to 26, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the building of the Ministry of Defense in trouble alongside the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. The citizens, who had been waiting for a long time, applauded and shouted Modi Zindabad while he was getting out of his car. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Muizzu inaugurated The Dhoshimeyna building, the new headquarters of the Ministry of Defense funded by India. India too announcement A line of credit of $ 565 million for Maldivian development and has launched negotiations in the area of ​​free trade agreement, highlighting strengthened bilateral links. Modi assisted The 60th day of the independence of the Maldives celebrates the guest of honor. We too trace The exact location and identified it as the Dhoshimeyna building in Maldives. The lampposts, the trees and the architectural characteristics of the viral video correspond to those of the site. The comparison can be seen below. To summarize, this video showing that people singing Narendra Modi Zindabad come from the Maldives, not from Nepal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factly.in/this-video-showing-people-chanting-narendra-modi-zindabad-is-from-the-maldives-not-nepal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos