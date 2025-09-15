Five years after the accordance Abraham, populism puts peace in danger





Today, on September 15, marks five years since Abraham agreements Israels the most impressive diplomatic achievements for decades. Agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan have made more than establish political and economic links; They also crossed the social and cultural limits for the first time. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis went to the Gulf, have established commercial partnerships and discovered a new Arab world that is sometimes warm and welcoming, sometimes simply ordinary, but above all normal. On September 15, 2020, President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Bahrain Foreign Ministers and the United Arab Emirates signed the White House agreements in Washington. However, today, Qatar is expected to host an Arab summit discussing boycott measures against Israel a bitter irony. The assassination attempt in Doha against Hamas senior management was not an operational success But rather a decision symbolizing a strategic change in Israel's policy towards Qatar. The country presents itself as a mediator but in practice acts as a wolf in sheep's clothes. Qatar repeatedly pushes the story that Israel deliberately sabotes hostage offers while avoiding the use of the real lever effect it contains. He is not interested in Hamas renouncing the control of Gaza, even if he claims the opposite. To understand its true position, it is enough to look at Al Jazeera, the main canal by which Qatar shapes public opinion. A change in the tone of the networks to Hamas could immediately weaken group legitimacy, but Qatar chooses not to do so. A race down in the country and abroad The irony is twofold: the agreements, intended to provide regional stability, are noon by a wave of populism occurring simultaneously in Israel and the West. These are not distinct processes; They feed. In August, for example, Netanyahu said in an interview with i24news that he feels linked to the vision of the Promised Land and Greater Israel. While most of the Israelis considered the remark as symbolic, she played directly in the hands of the opponents of Israels. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who promotes his own neo-Ottoman vision, presented the comment as proof that Israel actively pursues the idea of ​​the great Israel. Anti-Israeli propaganda quickly seized the quotation, by transforming it into an effective tool, by binding it to Israeli policies in the field and by amplifying it in the Arab world. The tumult was so great that Netanyahu was forced for weeks later to issue an official clarification that Israel has no territorial complaint against his neighbors. Over the agreements, the challenge is not only to return to diplomacy but also to act in terms of public perception, reduce risks and limit damage. The future of agreements and perhaps the future of the stability of the Middle East depends on it. Meanwhile, Western leaders publish their own populist statements. French president Emmanuel Macron threatened to recognize a Palestinian state in the United Nations. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Schez went even further, saying that if he had nuclear weapons, he would stop Israel. Such remarks can aim to score points at the national level, but in practice, they feed anti-Israeli propaganda, strengthen the story of Israel enemies and further destabilize agreements. This creates an international race down: each populist declaration on the one hand nourishes extremism on the other. On social networks, provocative voices earn the most traction. The real cost is that the Israel have weakened the position and direct damage to the Abraham agreements. The annexation of the break point It is important to remember that a condition for normalization with water was the frost annexation plans. For this reason, any reference to sovereignty or great Israel becomes a dangerous vulnerability. Even in the event of an official policy, an annexation word is considered in the Arab world as a real threat that could make agreements more fragile than ever. A complete breakdown may not be imminent, but this is the most sensitive moment since the agreements have been signed. Where are we going from here? Abraham agreements are not only another agreement; They are a breakthrough that could have served as a model for regional stability. But they are not immune to populism, both local and international, which feeds on each word pronounced. As a democracy, Israel has a clear vulnerability: freedom of political expression generates countless declarations which are found as weapons in the hands of its enemies. For this reason, awareness of the importance of language, responsible communication and preservation of appropriate channels with partners are essential. On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the agreements, our challenge is not only to return to diplomacy but also to act consciously in terms of perception, to reduce risks and to minimize damage. The future of agreements and perhaps the stability of the Middle East as a whole depends on it. Shiri Fein-Grossman, former senior official of the National Security Council of Israels, is a member of the Dvorah forum, Israels leading the non-partisan network of women in foreign and national security policy.

