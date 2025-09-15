Politics
Reshuffle: Strengthening the position of Gerindra-Golkar, Minister of Cleaning of Loyalist Jokowi
Jakarta, aktual.com – The second change of red and white cabinet in the administration of the president Prabowo suffered on Monday (9/9/2025) was considered to further strengthen the role of the Gérindra party and the Golkar party. The reshuffle is also considered to weaken Joko Widodo's position in the Prabowo government.
The Minister's headquarters who is Jokowi's recommendation, the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani was replaced by people close to Prabowo and Luhut Binsar Panjaitan (LBP). The Minister of the Cooperative Budi Ari was replaced by the executives of Gerindra and the Minister of Protection of Indonesian migrant workers (P2MI) was removed by President Prabowo, replaced by GOLKAR executives.
The headquarters of the coordinated minister of Budi Gunawan policy and security on the side of a close friend of Prabowo since then in Akmil Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. Sjafrie Sendri is still the Minister of Defense. But the youth and sports seats have filled Dito Ariotedjo and the framework of the Golkar group are still the controversy of Ajan filled with whom with which background?
On the political side, GOLKAR and GERIRA have obtained a new seat in the cabinet, even with an empty seat of the two parties, the party has the potential to add a new position in the red and white cabinet.
The under-argent political observer Muzakki declared that the reshuffle of the cabinet this time could not be separated from the political philosophy of the Prabowo president who aimed to create harmony between various political actors, while strategically strengthening the grip of his power in competition with other parties.
This appears as the first step of Prabowo for the wave test, based on relatively low positions in terms of support and political support, thereby minimizing the risk of direct conflict with the main forces, he explained.
According to the director of the Republican Institute of Democracy, the reshuffle can be considered an attempt by President Prabowo to grant some of the population's requests to reduce the coals of dissatisfaction.
This step is similar to the dismissal of RPR members who are considered arrogant, the cancellation of DPR allowances or to the aspirations of ministerial reshuffle which has long been a source of public disorders. Thus, the government is trying to maintain social stability without having to make radical changes that have the potential to trigger climbing, he said.
However, the highest point at the turn of this time is the profile of the substitutes, which shows the strengthening of the position of the Gérindra and Golkar party. For example, the coordination position of the Minister of Policy and Security while Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, the old friend of Prabowo.
Even with the Minister of Finance. Purbaya is known to be close to Luhut Binsar Panjaitan (LBP). Purbaya's career in government has always accompanied LBP. No doubt, where there is LBP, there is Purbaya.
LBP itself is close to Prabowo, and Prabowo strongly respects the LBP because of their proximity in the army. LBP also helped Prabowo to return to Indonesia after Prabowo asked Jordan asylum after 1998, Subair said.
The post of President of Pro Jokowi, Budi Arie in Menkop, was replaced by the Loist Ferry Juliantono, who was loyalist of Prabowo and had been vice-president of the Gerindra party.
The proximity of Budi Arie with Jokowi has read his quarter -work as a systematic effort to reduce Jokowi's influence in the office, as well as to accommodate increasingly vocal public pressure, Subair said.
On the other hand, Golkar's strengthening can be seen from the appointment of Mukhtarudin replacing Abdul Kadir Karding. Karding even if he was a PKB executive, but the show in the Red and White cabinet was the result of the Jokowi hall in Prabowo.
In fact, GOLKAR has the potential to obtain additional seats from the post of Minister of Youth and Sport Dito Ariotedjo which was removed. Santer Kaber has circulated, this position will be occupied by other Golkar politicians.
This reshuffle pointed out that the appointment was based on their alignments in the fight towards power. Designated substitutes are not better in capacity and capacity. They have become a substitute only because of proximity and were in the circle of the coalition, said Subair.
The Indonesian Director of the Survey Center (PUSPOLL), Chamad Hojin, said the same thing. According to him, Prabowo began to strengthen the ranks of his servants with the people in whom he confident, the political parties who trusted him and faithful to him.
The strengthening of the firm filled with Gerindra and Golkar gave a signal, Prabowo trusted more faithful executives and the coalition party which he considered the most faithful.
The abolition of Budi Arie and Karding, he said, could also be understood as a Prabowo stage to reduce Jokowi's intervention in his government.
Very possible, and it could be the distance from Prabowo from Jokowi, said Chamad.
Eka Permadhi
