



Today, the defection of the conservative deputy seated Danny Kruger is the greatest trace of Nigel Farage to Kemi Badenoch to date, and it is not clear that she will recover. Mr. Kruger was unveiled as a more recent MP reform and also had the task of preparing the party for the government. He brings a serious weight to the party, their only deputy with experience within the government having held leading positions under David Cameron and Boris Johnson. The popular deputy is imbued with the history of the conservatives, and 10 years ago, it would have been unthinkable that someone like Mr. Kruger would belong to any part other than the Conservatives.

Early life He is the son of the presenter of Bake Off Star Prue Leith and the restaurateur Rayne Kruger, born in 1974 in Westminster. The assisted death debate saw him take a position against his mother who, on the other hand, was a passionate defender in favor of Kim Leadbeneurs proposed a change to the law. Study in private at Eon College, the ultra-elite boarding school which provided Great Britain with a huge twenty minister, before studying history in Edinburgh and Oxford. He became director of research at the Center for Policy Studies, the central-law group co-founded by Margaret Thatcher, before joining the conservative political unity of the elite parts. After a brief foray into journalism at the Daily Telegraph, he returned to politics in an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Tony Blair as a conservative candidate for Sedgefield in 2005. Who did he work for? Mr. Kruger then became an essential member of the team of David Camerons, becoming the writer of speeches of conservative leaders in 2006, responsible for Mr. Camerons hugging a hooded speech. He received a MBE in 2017 after leaving Mr. Cameron for a certain number of jobs in the charity, before returning to politics to the pro-Brexit Legatum Institute reflection group. After supporting Brexit, he became a special advisor to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in 2018.

However, his biggest break occurred in August 2019, when he became Boris Johnson's political secretary. The work consisted in acting as a key convenience store of Mr. Johnsons. The first role won him a safe conservative seat, entering Parliament during the 2019 elections for the constituency of the time. Mr. Kruger was considered one of the most serious thinkers of the conservatives, mainly motivated by his Christian faith.

After resigning the government in 2022, Mr. Kruger supported Suella Braverman in the subsequent elections. During the elections in the management of 2024, Mr. Kruger supported Robert Jenrick. He was then appointed Minister of Shadow for Labor and Pensions by Kemi Badenoch, a role in which he played from November 2024 to today. Family life Mr. Kruger is married to a former teacher, with whom he has three children. In 2021, the conservative deputy was sentenced to a fine of 120 after his puppy caused a deer stampede of 200 people to Richmond Park, promising to be more careful in the future.

