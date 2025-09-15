



HES the President of Peace. It is a style icon. He has a beautiful face. At the head of NATO, he is dad.

Donald Trump, a man who was appointed by People magazine as among the most dressed in the United States, and who is generally not considered a rare beauty, found himself to be praised in recent weeks, while a new political phenomenon has emerged: the art of faon.

World leaders, cabinet members, business magnates and alleged journalists have lined up to provide lessons in the art of fawn: collectively arriving at the conclusion that to deal with Trump, they must talk about him in as complimentary terms that he frequently rises to the sarcasm border.

The Fawning drew attention at a barely credible cabinet meeting at the end of August, when the heads of the Trumps department aligned themselves to rent it in terms so sycophantal that it would have made Mike Pence blush at the time 2016.

The President, working for this government, for you, is the greatest honor of my life, Steve Witkoff, the real estate developer who became a special envoy of the Middle East, sparked at the meeting.

I tell everyone, and I really feel that. And I thank you because it is a privilege to go there and to represent yourself in your humanitarian effort, in your objectives to resolve conflicts around the world.

Witkoff has not finished.

Your team is simply incredible, and there is only one thing I wish, that the Nobel Committee finally reunites its act and realizes that you are the best candidate since Nobel Peace, this noble prize has ever been spoken, to receive this award, he said.

Witkoffs remarkable Act of Bootlicking obtained a salvo of applause from those in the table. But it was not even the time out of words.

If you are not all, stop at the Ministry of Labor, said Lori Chavez-Deremer at the meeting.

Mr. President, I invite you to see your beautiful face on a banner in front of the Ministry of Labor, because you are really the transformational president of the American worker, as well as the American flag and the President Roosevelt, because we gather business and work. And I was very honored to reveal that yesterday and everyone takes note.

Chavez-Deremer had indeed installed a gigantic three-storey banner at the Ministry of Labor, prevails on the culminating and brooding face of surprised pedestrians in Washington. In what was nominally a meeting of the cabinet, but had turned into a sycophance competition, Chavez-demers, the North Korean style redecoration of a government building could have been the moment that earned it the price of the best Lakeke.

At the end of the meeting, eulogization had included Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, bypassing him the trumps who allegedly illegal from Iran to describe Trump as the president of peace. Robert F Kennedy, the bizarre health secretary, said Trump was going to save the whales due to his opposition to wind differences.

We have heard that respect for the police is so incredible, how the president realized many dreams for many people, and learned that Trumps returning to the White House marked the return of the American worker despite the loss of 78,000 manufacturing jobs in the past year.

Trump sat through all of this, smiling like Alice's cat in Wonderland and sometimes thanking people for their praise. And he was not only members of his cabinet offering submission lessons.

Congratulations, President Trump. Your daring decision to target IRANS nuclear installations with the impressive and fair power of the United States will change history, said Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, after the United States has attacked three Iranian nuclear sites in June.

He continued: President Trump, thank you. The people of Israel thank you. The forces of civilization thank you.

It is not clear if the forces of civilization had given Netanyahu permission to speak on their behalf, but the Prime Minister is far from being the only leader in Toot prevails over Horn. The most remarkable performance could come from the secretary general of Natos, Mark Rutte, who tackled Trump in a series of texts that Trump, perhaps inevitably, then republished on social networks.

Mr. President, dear Donald, congratulations and thank you for your decisive action in Iran, it was really extraordinary, and something else dared to do. It makes us all safer, Rutte told Trump.

By referring to the commitment of the NATO allies to increase their defense, which Trump has continued for a long time, added Rutte: Donald, you have led a really important moment for America and Europe, and the world. You will make something that no American president for decades could be done.

It got worse. The next day, Rutte called Trump's bizarrely as a dad at a joint press conference, something that even the members of the cabinet managed to avoid.

Fawning is now omnipresent, because politics realizes that they must play the notoriously fragile ego to win its favor. Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, brought to Trump a very special letter from King Charles; Ursula von der Leyen told Trump that he was known as a difficult negotiator and a relationship manufacturer.

Business leaders are also embarking on action. There was Apple CEO Tim Cook, praising Trumps Leadership and focuses on innovation last week, while Openai CEO Sam Altman said that Trumps' presidency would set us up for a long period of direction in the world, and that would not happen without your leadership.

It is clear that the United States has entered a new era under Trump, where the emperor must be constantly watered with praise and an appreciation of the function. It was fascinating, and sometimes nauseating, to look at, but perhaps that should not have surprised. Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff of the White House and Mastermind of Trumps Anti-Immigrant Agenda, said as long as the most elegant president and first lady in our life were Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

By giving the tone to a large part of what we have seen in recent weeks, added Miller, Donald prevails over a style icon! Before claiming that Trump changed American fashion by carrying costumes on the apprentice.

People have spent the next 10 years trying to dress like Donald Trump, Miller said.

Trump welcomed the apprentice from 2004 to 2015. Although nobody suggests that Trump is responsible, sales of prosecution has in fact decreased during this period and, from last year, 45% of Americans said they wore a costume less often than 10 years ago.

