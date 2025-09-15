Politics
The Nvidia probe and Tiktok's deadline are looming on US-Chinese trade discussions
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives to meet the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, to continue discussions on commercial and national security issues in Madrid on September 14, 2025.
Ana Beltran | Reuters
American and Chinese trade negotiations have extended to a second day in Spain, with a program of several bonding points ranging from tariff rates, export controls and an imminent deadline for disinvestment of social media belonging to Chinese Tiktok.
A first day of negotiations led by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the trade representative Jamieson Greer on the American side, and by the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng and by the high-level sales negotiator, Ligggang for China, focused on Tiktok, prices and the economy, according to an American official.
The latest discussions in Madrid mark the fourth round of bilateral meetings in four months, after the two parties reached an agreement in May To take a break from most steep prices and back from some of their mutual restrictions. A trip to Washington by the Chinese Senior Commercial Li Chenggang negotiator last month has produced little progress.
While the parties go around the second day of the talks, Bessent said that they made good progress on technical details And are about to reach an agreement on Tiktok.
“Our Chinese counterparts came with a very aggressive demand,” he said, according to Reuters. “We will see if we can do it today. We are not willing to sacrifice national security for a social media application.”
Tensions have increased in recent days. During the weekend, China launched Two surveys targeting the American semiconductor industryincluding an anti -dumping probe relating to some Analogical IC chips made Americanwith a Anti-discrimination survey In the United States, moves against the Chinese flea sector.
The surveys were launched after the addition of the United States 23 other companies based in China to his list of entities last Friday.
On Monday, the Chinese market regulator said that a preliminary survey had found Nvidia was in violation of the country's anti-competition laws, adding that another investigation into the American chip giant will be carried out.
Nvidia has become “a lever effect for both parties”, with the extended probe as “a clearly part of the negotiation tactics managed by Beijing to show its difficult side in Washington,” said George Chen, partner of digital practice at Business Advisory The Asia Group.
These commercial barbs exchanged before the merger of Madrid were “not encouraging,” said Wendy Cutler, a former American trade representative and head of the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington, adding that “China will lead to a hard affair” in the second term of US President Donald Trump and probably demand a certain remuneration in exchange for these new measures.
Cutler stressed that Beijing had managed to make Washington remove certain controls from technological equipment exports to China, after tightening exports of minerals and critical magnets in the United States
“With this approach, [it’s] Difficult to see how the bilateral economic relationship improves. More like running towards [a] Stand-chié, ”said Cutler.
Separately, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce statement Recalling against Trump's demand for the European Union to impose secondary prices of up to 100% on China compared to Russian oil purchases by the country.
It was “a classic act of unilateral intimidation and economic coercion” and “a serious violation of the consensus reached” during an appeal between Trump and XI earlier this year, said a ministry spokesman in the press release, promising to take “any necessary measure” to defend the legitimate interests of Beijing.
Officials should also discuss the details of a potential meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this year. THE Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Beijing has for the past two months to negotiate a visit to Trump in China, what would be the first state visit of the American president to the country after A trip in 2017.
The chance of a potential Xi-Trump meeting will depend on the results of Madrid Talk, in particular the fate of Tiktok, said Chen of the Asia group, warning that the temperature could increase more if Beijing finds Washington “disrespectful” while it seeks to manage the perception of its relations with the United States at home.
Bytedance, whose headquarters are adapted to Beijing, faces a deadline on Wednesday to conclude an agreement to continue operations in the United States, Trump has extended the similar time to three times this year with Beijing and Washington in search of controls of the application algorithm.
China, which must approve any sale, has put the technology on an export control list and has so far offered little indication of its desire to allow such a transfer to an American owner.
Trump told journalists later Sunday that talks were going “well” and that Tiktok's fate will depend on Beijing actions.
Tiktok being a useful affair for Trump to win on young American voters, Beijing can be “more than happy to satisfy Trump's terms on Tiktok if it's a must [for the] The reduction in the American price by 10% or more, “said Neo Wang, a Chinese strategist in Evercore ISI.
Evelyn Cheng de CNBC contributed to the report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/15/us-and-china-resume-madrid-trade-talks-as-tiktok-deadline-looms.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump says that the SEC should demand that public enterprises report the results every six months, instead of quarterly
- Asam earthquake: Brave nurses at Nagon Hospital Children's Shield during strong tremors, caught on CCTV
- A executive agreement on Tiktok has been reached between the United States and China
- MP Danny Kruger says Tory Party is finished while he is missing to reform | United Kingdom reform
- Viking Hockey Koos Third/Fifth in CCHA in season Coaches/Media Masses
- Bad Bunny's residence brings economic boom to Puerto Rico
- Armed political affairs, Imran Khan fights for principles, explains Salman Akram Raja
- Donald Trump attacks the rule of the NFL kick -off, “Sissy Football” in Post
- “ Not going nowhere “: Nitish says to Modi, blame colleagues jdu for previous flip flops
- Roy Suryo questioning the Gibran diploma, Jokowi responded to relaxation: later Jan Ethes was also disciplined
- What did Elon Musk told the British first British meeting and his remarks broke the law? | Elon Musk
- The United States claim that Framework for Deal on Future of Tiktok agrees with China