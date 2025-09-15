The Nvidia probe and Tiktok's deadline are looming on US-Chinese trade discussions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives to meet the Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, to continue discussions on commercial and national security issues in Madrid on September 14, 2025.

American and Chinese trade negotiations have extended to a second day in Spain, with a program of several bonding points ranging from tariff rates, export controls and an imminent deadline for disinvestment of social media belonging to Chinese Tiktok.

A first day of negotiations led by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the trade representative Jamieson Greer on the American side, and by the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng and by the high-level sales negotiator, Ligggang for China, focused on Tiktok, prices and the economy, according to an American official.

The latest discussions in Madrid mark the fourth round of bilateral meetings in four months, after the two parties reached an agreement in May To take a break from most steep prices and back from some of their mutual restrictions. A trip to Washington by the Chinese Senior Commercial Li Chenggang negotiator last month has produced little progress.

While the parties go around the second day of the talks, Bessent said that they made good progress on technical details And are about to reach an agreement on Tiktok.

“Our Chinese counterparts came with a very aggressive demand,” he said, according to Reuters. “We will see if we can do it today. We are not willing to sacrifice national security for a social media application.”

Tensions have increased in recent days. During the weekend, China launched Two surveys targeting the American semiconductor industryincluding an anti -dumping probe relating to some Analogical IC chips made Americanwith a Anti-discrimination survey In the United States, moves against the Chinese flea sector.

The surveys were launched after the addition of the United States 23 other companies based in China to his list of entities last Friday.

On Monday, the Chinese market regulator said that a preliminary survey had found Nvidia was in violation of the country's anti-competition laws, adding that another investigation into the American chip giant will be carried out.

Nvidia has become “a lever effect for both parties”, with the extended probe as “a clearly part of the negotiation tactics managed by Beijing to show its difficult side in Washington,” said George Chen, partner of digital practice at Business Advisory The Asia Group.