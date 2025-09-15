“She is just a grandmother … not a threat”: how the ice detention of a 73-year-old man from Punjab led to demonstrations in California | US News





A demonstration was organized in El Sobrante, California, demanding the release of Harjit Kaur. (Source: x)

Friday evening, more than a hundred members of the community met Friday evening at an animated intersection in El Sobrante in California to demand the release of a 73 -year -old woman from Punjab held this week by immigration and customs application.

The woman, Harjit Kaur, who has lived in the United States for three decades, was arrested on Monday during what her family described as a routine immigration recording in San Francisco. Relatives say that she has no criminal record and that he had been in accordance with six -month checks for more than a decade.

Kaur had immigrated from India in 1992 as a single mother of two sons and was under the supervision of ice since his asylum application was refused in 2012.

“We are a wreckage right now,” Manjit Kaur, his daughter-in-law, in Fox8 News told Manjit. “Our family is not doing well for the moment. Her son, my husband, is not even able to speak very emotional to make your mom be owned and you are so helpless.”

Sukdeep Kaur, a granddaughter, remembers accompanying her grandmother to appoint. “She waited for hours and hours alone until she obtained the call that she was just in shock,” she said.

The family claims that the arrest occurred while Kaur learned about his drugs, which raises concerns about their well-being in detention. “We do not know what condition she stands. Manjit Kaur said.” We just don't want her to be in a detention center because of living conditions. She is not doing well, and her health will only deteriorate if we do not come out of it. ”

Relatives have spoken of her long history in the country and their conviction that she does not represent any threat. “She is a threat to anyone,” said another granddaughter, Sukhmeet Kaur. “She is not a threat to this country. She is a working woman. All we ask is that she is released.”

Dr. Puja Thakkar, Kaurs niece, added: “We just need her home, shes to grandmother. If that can happen to her, it can happen to any of us.”

The case also drew the attention of local officials. The staff members of the representative John Garamendi, Democrat of California, attended the rally, and the member of the Congress said in a statement that his office “would do his best to support his case and his family”.

For Kaurs' parents, experience has turned upside down what they thought was a predictable routine. “It was a total nightmare because we have been going to the ice for 13 years,” said Manjit Kaur. “We didn't think something like that would happen.”

