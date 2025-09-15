Trump, fascinated by the Royals, obtains a second state visit to the United KingdomExBulletin





President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during their first state visit to the United Kingdom on June 4, 2019, before a dinner with Prince Charles and Camilla, from the Duchess of Cornwall.

When British Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid his first visit to President Trump at the Oval Office this year, he came by carrying a very special gift.

“I was informed by the letter from King Charles whom he extended, through the Prime Minister, a second state visit to the United Kingdom. And it is a great honor because this has never happened before,” said Trump at the time, brandishing the invitation.

Trump has long spoken about the way he admired the royal family, and his state visit with Queen Elizabeth II was a highlight of his first mandate. For the British government, extending an unprecedented second honor also opens the door to influence Trump on questions such as Ukraine's support in his war with Russia.

President Trump shows an invitation from King Charles for a second state visit on February 27, 2025.

“It seems almost rude, but it is almost exactly that the United Kingdom knows that its lever effect in its soft power regarding Trump goes through the royal family, it has a long affiliation and a kind of affinity for the royal family,” said Evie Aspinall, director of the British Foreign Policy Group, a Thank-Tank based in London.

Even if Trump is not popular in the United Kingdom and his next visit should attract major demonstrations, as his 2019 state visit has taken advantage of his interest in the monarchy for the benefit of the United Kingdom is considered a judicious diplomatic decision, said Aspinall.

President Trump seated with Queen Elizabeth II during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D -Day landings, in Portsmouth, in the south of England, June 5, 2019.

Toggle legend Daniel Leal / AFP The interest of Trump for the Royals comes from his mother

Trump's long fascination for the royal family must do partly with his mother. In many interviews over the years, he has spoken of his fascination for Queen Elizabeth.

“She was a big fan of the Queen, I must tell you,” Trump told Podcaster Miranda guess in July. “And whenever the queen was on television, my mother liked to watch. She said:” Oh, the queen is on. “”

Trump said he felt a feeling of fear when he met the Queen during his first mandate. “I was approaching and I thought:” Can you imagine my mother to see the scene? “,” Said Trump in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan in 2018.

He was downright constant by speaking of the queen, adding: “She is so sharp, so wise, so beautiful.”

President Trump Toast then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during a state visit on June 4, 2019.

President and First Lady Melania Trump will meet the king and other members of the royal family on Wednesday in a visit planned to include a transport procession, military groups and a state banquet at the castle of Windsor.

On Thursday, he will meet Starmer in his campaign field called Checkers where they will discuss bilateral problems and hold a press conference.

The British state visit is a rite of passage for American presidents

Trump is not unusual by being impressed by the Royals, said Nicole Hemmer, a history professor at Vanderbilt University.

“These state visits were, I think, a highlight for many presidents, precisely because of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” she said, “in particular the visits with the royal family being part of this pump and the circumstances that arise with royalty”.

However, Trump's attention on the Royals went beyond Glitz. He was in love with Princess Diana in her 1997 book The Art of the Comeback, Trump wrote: “I have only one regret in the Women's Department that I have never had the opportunity to court the Lady Diana Spencer.”

And he also weighed on the recent drama of the royal family, saying that he thought that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were disrespectful towards the late Queen.

Hemmer said that she saw a link between Trump's interest in the Royals and his vision of the presidency.

“Trump himself praised the monarchical government and, in fact, shared online images of himself imagined as a king, which the previous presidents were very careful not to be precisely because the United States was born in revolution against the monarchy,” she said.

In 2023, before King Charles' coronation, Trump developed his feelings on the British monarchy in Nigel Farage, an eminent right -wing parliamentarian, in his show.

“I think it's a very important event, I think it's a good thing,” he said about the coronation. “Many people talk about the monarchy, if you have it or if you don't. I think it's a fantastic thing. It keeps your country together, in large part.”

President Trump and Queen Elizabeth II inspect an honorary guard at Windsor castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England.

