Politics
Indonesian leader in damage control, installs loyalists after demonstrations
[JAKARTA] By eliminating the Minister of Indonesian Finance and towards Protestant requests, the head of the greatest economy in Southeast Asia rushes to restore public confidence while entering a chance to install loyalists after fatal riots last month, according to experts.
The demonstrations which were triggered by low wages, unemployment and anger against sumptuous legislators increased after the spread of a paramilitary police vehicle on a delivery motorcycle driver.
The riots that followed, which, according to the rights defense groups, left at least 10 dead and hundreds of detainees, were the greatest of the presidency of Prabowo suffered and the ex-general now calls on the public to restore their confidence in his government.
He swore a difficult action on the police who ran over 21, Affan Kurniawan, back on the housing allowances of the legislators, and last Monday (8 Sept.) removed five ministers, including the Minister of Finance, Dr. Sri Mulyani Indrawati.
We can read this as a control of damage after the spell of public anger, in particular … the poorly directed budgetary efficiency, a researcher told AFP at the center of economic and legal studies.
Prabowo focused on costly social mega-projects funded by generalized budget cuts that have already expressed the demonstrations in February. Its flagship policies include a free meal program and a new sovereign fund.
But his new finance chief, Dr. Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, said last Wednesday that he would inject $ 12 billion in the economy to stimulate growth and calm public anger with simmer.
Prabowo considers this problem as something that must be seriously expected, said Airlangga Pribadi Kusman, political analyst at Airlangga University. He wants to prevent other damage.
– Consolidate power –
Prabowo has reached victory in recent elections and has maintained a high approval note of more than 80% 100 days after taking office in October, according to polls.
But the demonstrations were increasingly angry with the country's political elite, with crowds burning buildings and looting homes of politicians.
This shows that the public has a real legitimate problem with this administration, said Airlangga.
However, the Indonesian leader used the reshuffle to replace the officials linked to the popular predecessor Joko Widodo, more commonly called Jokowi, with his own people.
Dr. Sri Mlyani served for eight years under Widodo, while the new finance minister Purbaya is close to the main economic adviser to the Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan government, a former Prabowo military colleague.
Prabowo uses the time to slowly consolidate his political power by erasing the influence of Jokowis, said Virdika Rizky Utama, a political researcher at the Think Tank Para Syndicate.
Secretary of State, Prasetyo Hadi, said last Monday that replacements were the right people for work.
The presidential palace did not respond to a request for AFP comments.
To regain public confidence, experts claim that the former Prabowo son -in -law of the deceased dictator Suharto must fill a gap in wealth in expansion and weaken democracy in a nation known for a long time for dynastic politics which only emerged from autocracy in the 1990s.
What we need is the determination of the president, a political will and real progress, said Airlangga.
But by installing loyalists to supervise the budget and security, Prabowo seems to try to maintain its flagship programs, rather than changing course.
Trusting well -known people becomes the key to obtaining (its) policies, said Wasisto Raharjo Jati, a political analyst at the National Research and Innovation Agency, who added that hired people were closest circles to Prabowos.
Prabowo will be more comfortable to move forward if its flagship programs are managed by trust figures.
However, it is not yet clear if the new hits of Prabowos are up to the improvement of the life of the Indonesians.
While Dr. Sri Mulyani has experienced stays at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Dr. Purbaya is a relatively unknown finance professional who immediately praised Prabowos Ambitious Growth Object of 8% per year as achievable.
Their competence, experience and technological skills must still be demonstrated, said Wasisto.
Some say that Prabowo should change course on its social projects while the country is struggling with stagnant wages and an increase in unemployment.
If the corrections are timid … The perception of justice will worsen and social pressure will continue, said Rani.
The conciliation movements and a call to CALM seem to have bought the time of Prabowo.
But without approaching the root of public anger, analysts say that another inflammatory incident could trigger greater manifestations.
It will be a bomb in time, said Virdika. If things accumulate, it will explode.
