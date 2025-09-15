



Channel 4 provides a slightly different vision of Donald Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom.

The UK's irreverent network has revealed a “television night dedicated to the reluctance of Donald Trump” which will take place in two days when the potus will arrive at the home of its golf courses and ancestors.

Trump V The truth is described as an “uninterrupted catalog of more than 100 lies, distortions and inaccuracies pronounced or written by the American president since his entry in January.” By operating over several hours, these declarations will be punctuated by brief verifications of facts based on the text, which, according to Channel 4, “will offer viewers the truth behind tweets, speeches and sound needles”.

The same evening, Channel 4 will broadcast the second EP of the program Donald Trump, a documentary in three parts of Jimmy Savile: a British Horror Story Indie 72 films which “uses images of news from television, podcasts and social media to tell the story of the last nine months of the presidency as Soap Opera.”

Ian Katz, who oversees Channel 4's content, said: “Donald J Trump likes to make history. So, Wednesday Channel 4 will do that exactly: we will show what we believe to be the longest uninterrupted coil of viewers, viewers and distortions have always broadcast the most powerful on earth on earth. Banquet, he can even clarify some false ideas. »»

Channel 4 is no stranger to these types of waterfalls. Just before the 2019 general elections, the network replaced the candidate of the time, Boris Johnson, with a block of ice, after refusing to participate in a debate on climate change. Channel 4 also made a factual drama of Partygate on the notorious scandal which brought down the government of Johnson almost three years later.

Trump arrives in the United Kingdom in two days that is an embarrassing moment for British-American relations after Peter Mandelson, the United Kingdom ambassador to the United States, was deposited because of his links with Jeffrey Epstein, the delinquent in serial disappointing who caused Trump some problems on the other side of the pond. Wednesday, demonstrations against Trump's visit are planned in the center of London. Trump has a Scottish ancestry and is a big fan of the United Kingdom.

