



Chinese retail production and retail sales missed expectations in August, keeping the calls for a new recovery to consolidate the growth of the second world economy, which faces low consumption and external risks.

Industrial production increased by 5.2% in annual shift, the data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, slowing up compared to the increase of 5.7% in the previous month and missing forecasts of 5.7% of growth in a reuters survey.

Retail sales, a consumption gauge, increased by 3.4% in August after increased by 3.7% in July, missing forecasts of 3.9% growth. Authorities are counting on manufacturers to operate new markets to compensate for the erratic trade policy of US President Donald Trump and depressed domestic demand, with the aim of achieving the annual Beijing growth objective of “approximately 5%”.

The Chinese economy has been in the slump since the momentum has declined during the COVID-19 pandemic and a government campaign to slow down speculation and the sur-Levier sent the real estate sector in a collapse of several years.

Live events The prices of new housing units dropped by 0.3% in August compared to the previous month and 2.5% on an annual basis, the distinct official data showed, with the real estate market a persistent drag on growth. Chinese households, who have seen their wealth shrink in the slowdown in real estate, have tightened their stock market ropes while business confidence has weakened, attenuating the labor market. Exports of goods, a major engine of manufacturing power, recorded the slowest growth in six months in August as producers on both sides of the Pacific watch to see if the two largest economies in the world can navigate a lane beyond their current price.

The benefits of Chinese factories have been pressed by a slowdown in the producer's price of several years, while the manufacturing activity was affected by extreme weather conditions during the summer, which was the hottest since 1961 and aggravated by the longest rainy season for the same period.

The investment in fixed active ingredients increased by 0.5% in the first eight months compared to the same period last year, against an expected increase of 1.4% and an expansion of 1.6% during the period from January to July.

Zheng Shanjie, head of the Chinese state planner, said last week that Beijing would fully use tax and monetary policies and improve his political toolbox to help achieve annual economic objectives.

He also undertook to carry out regular political research and preparation and called for accelerating the deployment of new financial instruments in the second half.

