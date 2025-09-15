



WHen was the last time that India has pursued his publicly policy? NOT in the recent passat least. The entire Fiasco Pricewith the exception of His words on the protection of the rights of the Indian farmer. But that was there: to address a public gathering in Manipur, Modification spoke for two minutes dedicated, congratulating Nepals The newly appointed acting Prime Minister Sushila Karkki and wishing him to ensure peace and stability. In these two minutes, Modi praised his appointment as Nepals First Prime Minister and praised her as a positive marker of the empowerment of women in the country. He also expressed the hope that it would work to open the way for peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal. Considering the Shared History, Culture and Faith Between the nearby neighborsModis messaging in Nepal was constructive. It is especially notable, since Nepal has witnessed a movement led by young people against corruption, nepotism, political instability and axisRegimes managed by an aging direction.

When India had already transmitted its messages through declarations of the Ministry of External Affairs and Modis x post earlier,, what could have led The Indian Prime Minister talk In Nepal while addressing a crowd at Manipur? Modis The remarks were directed has Gen Z in Nepal, which has become Changakers. That they managed to end the axis And play a key role in the interim government led by Karki, New Delhi knows his time for a reset in It is Nepal policy. Until then, India had Mainly engaged with traditional parties and their aging leadership in Nepal. Bangladesh lesson A critical THE Indian foreign policy in recent decades was that New Delhi did not diversify his commitments with different stakeholders in neighboring countries. He had his Favorites, like Sheikh Hasinas Awami League in Bangladesh and Sher Bahadur Deubas Nepala Congress. In times of crisis or political transition, India has been left with an urgent challenge to initiate the new management, who was Not always welcoming. And that's where India seems to make a change now. In his remarks, Modification expressed his appreciation for those of Nepal who confirmed democratic values on turbulent times. He too pointed out that the Nepalese The young people had presented themselves to clean the city and whiten the buildings that were burnt down during THE protest 8 and 9 September. India has clearly communicated that it had already supported the reset button on its Nepalese policy and is ready to engage with the change led by young people. THis decision was not without deep strategic reflection in the apparatus of Indian foreign policy. To start, the Z generation does not carry the burden of history. This means that it would be objective to stimulate the foreign policy of the Nepals, to deepen the links with those who offer opportunities and economic benefits and to help build the nation. India should be the natural choice for anyone in power. New Delhi was A Key development partner For Nepala main gateway for It is The trade in the third country, and a first intervener crises like the 2015 earthquake. But what Gen Z has seen with India is the alleged border blockage of 2015 and a territorial dispute from 2020 on the Lipulekh and Kaplapani. TThe traditional political parties that have led the country until recently used unresolved problems to stir up ultra-nationalist feelings for electoral benefit. However, tYoung people can be more vocal and use platforms such as social media to transmit grievances to India. If a campaign on social networks helped generation Z to unite against a ban on social media in Nepal, the same platforms could also become tools in the leadership campaigns against different countries which are not willing to solve the pending problems. Anti-IndianSocial media trends in Nepal, such Like #Backoffindia And #Gobackindia, saw Solid participation of young people in 2015 and 2020. While many have improved in Indian-Nepal ties, the problems that Nepal always sees as not resolved with India, including territorial disputes, can still put a challenge. Read also: Manipur has seen too much pain seduced by promises Chinal influence In the current transition phase, the Nepala Young people probably find A good attractive deal in countries Northern neighbor, China. Over the past decade, Beijing actively engaged with NepalI youth through programs such as educational scholarships. The higher education establishments in Chinas, such as the University of Sichuan and the University of Yunnan, have an increasing basis in NepalI students. A section of NepalI Youth recommended the Chinas Belt and Road initiative as an opportunity for the development of Nepals. While China opts for an approach to see everything, says nothing about the evolution of the situation, it would not be surprising that Beijing finds a hot Welcome to a Nepal led by young people. China can use its Wolf Warrior diplomacy to generate good will. Nepal is strategically considered a bridge to enter the Indian subcontinent Through land roadscrucial geography For China By ensuring peace and stability in Tibet, and an opportunity to compete with traditional India influence. AS gen z take the dominant role in Nepal,, India sends a constructive message by quickly accepting political change. And by recognizing the role of Gen Z in political transition from Nepals, New Delhi is indicating a political reset which requires approval It is Commitment with the country youth. RISHI GUPTA is a global business commentator. The views are personal. (Edited by Prasanna Bachchhav)

