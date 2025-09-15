



The Trump technological pact will agree with Prime Minister Keir Starmer has paved the way for a part of this investment, according to the United Kingdom Embassy in Washington. The document focuses on creating partnerships through R&D, supply and skills in AI, Quantum and Espace, according to two informed people.

A spokesman for the British government said that the Pact “would change the life” of the British and the Americans, while the secretary of British technology, Liz Kendall, said: “The improvement of our technological links with the United States will help us to provide the change that people here are waiting and deserve.”

A separate agreement on nuclear energy will also take place during the state visit, accelerate reactor design controls between the two countries. It includes plans to build data centers powered by small modular reactors in the old coal power plant in Cottam, Nottinghamshire.

Made in the United States

Great Britain launched the Pact in Washington as a means for Western democracies to beat China in the technological race and has established a “gold stallion” in digital regulations. However, while the country's AI strategy talks about sovereignty, with only 2 billion public money reserved to deliver it, Great Britain depends strongly on American investments and technology to get there.

Gaia Marcus, director of the Ada Lovelace Institute's thinking group, warned the increased dependence of the United Kingdom in America. “The public deserves to understand who really benefits from these partnerships and the declaration for taxpayers in the coming years,” she said. “We must not only focus on what the figures look like today, if the cost is technological locking tomorrow, limiting our ability to seek alternatives in the future.”

Nvidia is expected to announce an investment in the largest British data center, planned for Blyth in northeast England, according to three people familiar with the plans. | IMA IMA FASBERDER / GETTY IMAGES

Chi Onwurah, president of the Committee on Sciences, Innovation and Technology of the House of Commons, said: “Although I am happy that the United Kingdom is an attractive place for American investment, the United Kingdom must make decisions that are in its long-term strategic interest; the true sovereignty of technology cannot mean being dependent on an investor or a country.”

