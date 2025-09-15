



President Donald Trump said the killer accused of Chandra Nagamallaiah was “an illegal Cuba foreigner who should never have been in our country”.

On Truth Social, the president said that Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who had been charged in the murder, was a “bad person” who had already been “arrested for terrible crimes”.

“This criminal, which we have in detention, will be prosecuted to the best extent of the law. He will be accused of first degree murder!” Trump continued.

Cobos-Martinez is accused of having beheaded Nagamallaiah during a machete attack in Dallas.

Why it matters

When he returned to the position in January, Trump supervised an online immigration approach, in order to withdraw millions of immigrants. However, the mass expulsion policy of the president has faced legal roadblocks in the United States and refusal by certain countries of origin to accept the deportees condemned for certain crimes.

The Ministry of Internal Security (DHS) said that the murder of Nagamallaiah illustrates why the administration has pursued its policy to withdraw migrants to third countries where they have no legal links, a move from the defenders of immigration rights continue to criticize.

President Donald Trump speaks with press members before climbing Air Force One at Morristown Airport in New Jersey on September 14.

Cobos-Martinez, 37, was arrested Wednesday as part of the Nagamallaiah decapitation, director of a Dallas motel.

According to the DHS, Cobos-Martinez is an undocumented immigrant with a final final withdrawal order in Cuba. He is detained without surety in Dallas County prison.

DHS said Cobos-Martinez was previously in detention in a detention center in Dallas, but was released in January when Cuba “would not accept it because of its criminal history”.

The judicial archives considered by NBC News showed that the murder had taken place when Nagamallaiah told Cobos-Martinez not to use a broken washing machine.

A DHS statement said that previous Cobos-Martinez crimes included sexual abuses on children, a large flight of a motor vehicle, false imprisonment and the diversion of car.

In recent months, the Trump administration has repressed the crime. The president deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in June and Washington, DC, in August, by placing the city's police service under federal control.

The other high -level criminal affairs that the president weighed include the deadly stab wound by Iryna Zarutska, a 23 -year -old Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte, in North Carolina last month. Trump said that Décarlos Brown Jr., the 34-year-old homeless who had been charged in the murder, should receive the death penalty.

What people say

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “I am aware of the terrible reports concerning the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a very respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an illegal extraterrestrial of Cuba who should never have been in our country. This person was previously arrested for withdrawal, sexual abuses Sexual abuse, a big Theft, and incompetent Falos Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such a bad person in their country.

Rest assured, the time to be gentle on these criminals of illegal immigrants is exaggerated under my watch! Internal security secretary Kristi Noem, the attorney general Pam Bondi, the border tsar Tom Homan, and many others in my administration, will do incredible work, will make the safest in America. This criminal, who will make us care.

DHS assistant secretary, Tricia McLaughlin, said in a statement: “This vile monster beheaded this man in front of his wife and child and made the head of the victims on the ground.

“This horrible wild killing of a victim in a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely avoidable if this illegal criminal foreigner was not released in our country by the Biden administration since Cuba would not bring him back.

“This is exactly why we delete illegal criminal foreigners from third countries. President Trump and secretary Noem no longer allow barbaric criminals to stay indefinitely in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could find yourself in Eswatini, Uganda, South-Soudan or Cecot.”

The California Democratic representative of California wrote on X: “The brutal decapitation of an American Immigrant worker before his wife and son is horrible. The murderer had multiple previous arrests for violent and endangered children and was undocumented. He should not have been free in the American streets.”

