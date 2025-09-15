President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he thought that the Russian-Ukraine war would end if all NATO countries stopped buying Russia oil and placing prices on China from 50% to 100% for its Russian oil purchases.

Trump posted on his social media site that NATO's commitment to win the war “was much less than 100%” and that the purchase of Russian oil by certain members of the Alliance is “shocking”. As if he was expressed with NATO members, he said: “This considerably weakens your negotiation position and the negotiation power over Russia.”

Since 2023, Turkey member of NATO has been the third Russian oil buyer after China and India. According to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The other members of the Alliance with 32 states involved in the purchase of Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia. We do not know if Trump would like to directly face Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn. This leaves uncertain if threats could actually lead to new prices or a ban on Russian oil purchases.

Trump's position arrives after the Wednesday flight of several Russian drones in Poland, a climbing decision by Russia when it entered the airspace of a NATO ally. Poland killed drones, but Trump played the gravity of the foray and the motivations of Russia saying that “could have been a mistake”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that the drone foray was “unacceptable and unhappy and dangerous” because he has so far judged NATO's response. However, Rubio said it was not clear if the drones were intentionally sent to Poland.

“The question is whether drones have been targeted to go to Poland specifically,” said Rubio. “If this is the case, that the evidence leads us there, then it would obviously be a highly climbing decision.”

While Trump as a candidate promised to end the war quickly, he has not yet reached the necessary pressure points to put an end to violence and has sometimes been considered reluctant to face Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Congress is currently trying to bring the American president to support a bill to tighten sanctions, after Trump welcomed Putin last month in Alaska for talks who failed to progress towards peace.

The United States and its allies seek to show a firmer degree of determination against Russia. On Friday, at a meeting of the United Nations Emergency Security Council, the United States Ambassador Dorothy Shea said that America “will defend each centimeter of NATO territory” and that drones entering Poland “show or otherwise a lack of immense for American efforts in good faith to end this conflict”.

Friday, Great Britain also took measures to penalize the Russian oil trade, including the prohibition of 70 ships which would have been used in its transport. The United Kingdom has also sanctioned 30 individuals and businesses, including companies based in China and Turkey, which provided Russia in electronics, chemicals, explosives and other weapons components.

Trump in his post on Saturday said that NATO ban on Russian oil and prices on China “would also be of great help to put an end to this mortal but ridiculous war.”

The president said that NATO members should put 50% 100% prices on China and withdraw them if the war which was launched with the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 in Russia ends.

“China has a strong control, and even grip, on Russia,” he displayed, and powerful prices “will break this handle”.

The American president has already imposed an import tax of 25% on the goods of India, in particular for the purchase of Russian energy products. He placed a total rate of 50% on India, although Trump said that negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could help settle the differences.

The prospect of new import tax increases on China and its reprisals could undergo collateral damage to American and European economies.

Earlier this year, Trump struck Chinese products with new prices totaling 145%, which prompted China to respond with 125% import tax on American goods. Taxes at this level were essentially a blockade on trade between the two largest economies in the world, causing concerns about the global growth that have led to negotiations that have reached the prices taken by the two nations.

In order for commercial negotiations to take place, America lowered its prices against China to a summit still at the top, while China has brought its rate to 10%.

In his post, the Republican President said that the responsibility for the war had appeared on his predecessor, the Democrat Joe Biden, and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He did not include in this Putin list, which launched the invasion.

Trump's position is based on a call Friday with finance ministers in the seven group, a forum of industrialized democracies. During the call, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer and the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for their counterparts to have a “unified front” to cut “the income funding the Putin war machine”, according to Greer's office.