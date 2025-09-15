PM Modi in Kolkata for the 16th combined conference of combined commanders





Kolkata Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kolkata on Sunday after concluding his two -day visit to Assam. He was welcomed by supporters of the Bharatiya Janata party, who had gathered in large numbers. PM Modi will inaugurate the 16th conference of two -day combined commanders here on Monday. “After the Assam programs today, landed in Kolkata, where I will participate in the combined conference of commanders tomorrow. After this conference, Irai in Purnea, Bihar, to inaugurate the new airport construction terminal. The development work of a value of Rs. 36,000 crores will also be launched,” wrote PM Modi on 'X'. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that Prime Minister Modi arrives in Kolkata, there is a particular enthusiasm. Majumdar also expected more visits to the state before the assembly elections. “Whenever the Prime Minister visits Kolkata, there is a particular enthusiasm among people. We have seen the same enthusiasm among people and workers today. I think there will be more visits by the Prime Minister before the elections,” Majumdar told Ani. In accordance with his commitment to a strong, secure and autonomous India, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and address the 16th combined conference of commanders-2025 in Kolkata on September 15. It is the brainstorming forum at the APEX level of the armed forces, which brings together the main civil and military leaders in the country to exchange views and lay the foundations for the future development of the military preparation of India. Held once in two years, the theme of this year's conference is “the year of reforms – transforming for the future”. After concluding his visit to Kolkata, the Prime Minister will launch the National Makhana Board at Bihar. The board of directors will promote the production and development of new technologies, will strengthen post-harvest management, promote added value and treatment and facilitate market development, export and brand in Makhana, thus benefiting farmers from Makhana from Bihar and the country. Learn more :: Changemakers: 10 stars from the Rajasthan which made the company proud Bihar represents around 90% of the country's total makhana production. Key districts like Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnea, Suppuul, Kishanganj and Araria serve as main criteria because they have favorable climatic conditions and fertile soils which contribute to the superior quality of Makhana. The creation of the board of directors of Makhana in Bihar will give a major boost to the production of Makhana in the State and in the country and will strengthen the presence of the Bihar on the world map of this sector.

