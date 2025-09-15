



The former conservative deputy Danny Krugers withfe to reform UK encountered a mixed reaction in his constituency. The deputy for East Wiltshire, who was elected for the first time as a conservative deputy in 2019, left the Kemi Badenochs party on Monday and was unveiled as a last recruit of Nigel at a press conference. In Marlborough, who was in Mr. Krugers, former district of Devizes and became East Wiltshire following border changes, local residents spoke of their surprise during the sudden announcement. A resident asked if she would have the opportunity to vote for a new deputy, but Mr. Kruger said that he would not trigger a by -election. On High Street Street, which is considered one of the best in the country, people were mainly trying to shelter frequent rain showers. I literally came to hear, said local resident Jo, who refuses to give him his last name. I don't have much interest as a local resident. I will not support him now, even if I did it. I think it's a shame that I have no strong feelings. I think you will have a lot of angry people. A resident, who did not want to give his name, said: he was a good deputy, so I will continue to support him. Another who lives in a village in the constituency said: I think he did a good job representing the constituency and I voted for him last year and I will continue. In an article on social networks, Sir Robert Buckland KC, Minister of the Cabinet under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, said that he was a constituent of Mr. Krugers. Hey Danny Kruger, you are supposed to be my conservative deputy. What the hell do you think you are doing? The local populations did not vote for that!, He wrote on X. David Kinnaird, who opposed Mr. Kruger for the Liberal Democrats in the last general elections, said he had read his declaration with a mixture of sadness and anger. Reform UK is not a serious party of the government. It is a resentment vehicle, built on dehumanizing rhetoric and empty promises, he said. Mr. Kruger was previously the editor -in -chief of David Cameron, writing the opposition leaders of the time hugging a hooded speech in 2006. Later, he was political secretary of Boris Johnsons in the last stages of the Brexit Westminsters battles in 2019. More recently, he was the most vocal critic of the assisted death bill, motivated by his strong Christian faith, but in disagreement with his mother, Great British Bake Off, judge Prue Leith.

